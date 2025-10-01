Upcoming Warhammer 40,000 games: Space Marine 3, Dawn of War 4, Dark Heresy & more

We’re still trying to process how awesome Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 ended up being while preparing for the universe’s expansion into both animated and live-action shows. There’s never been a better time to be into Games Workshop’s grimdark sci-fi fantasy universe, and several upcoming Warhammer 40,000 games will keep bullets, plasma, magic, and blood flying for the foreseeable future.

Whether you’re an Adeptus Astartes who’s been playing the tabletop game for years or a fresh Astra Militarum rookie (check out our WH40K primer in that case), chances are you’ve heard about Space Marine 3 and Mechanicus 2’s announcements, but Games Workshop’s plans for the IP in video games extend beyond the big-budget sequels. This current golden age of the Warhammer 40,000 universe means its video games are confidently expanding into more genres than ever before, so chances are most gamers will find something to look forward to sooner rather than later as long as they dig the setting.

Looking at the future, if you need more sci-fi in your games while you wait for the more distant WH40K titles, we strongly believe there are several releases worth being excited about, and the hottest upcoming space games list should keep you busy.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2 Reveal - YouTube Watch On

Release date: TBA

TBA Platform: PC (Windows), Xbox Series X/S, PS5

PC (Windows), Xbox Series X/S, PS5 Developer: Bulwark Studios

WH40K: Mechanicus is nowhere near being old (it released in 2018), but a lot of things have happened since it launched, and the IP is in a much more relevant place than it was when Bulwark Studios dipped its toes into tactical turn-based strategy with the Adeptus Mechanicus of the Imperium. Therefore, the announcement of Mechanicus II wasn’t a huge shock when it finally happened.

The sequel will allow players to “take control of either the ancient and deathless Necron legions or the techno-religious acolytes of the Omnissiah” in fast-paced combat, which also includes “new environmental mechanics” this time around.

Regardless of the main faction you choose to go with, management and customization tie everything together between battles, so prepare to spend many hours looking at menus, too. As for the new story, Warhammer 40K veteran Ben Counter (Grey Knights, Horus Heresy) is behind the wheel.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2 Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: TBA 2026

TBA 2026 Platform: PC (Windows), Xbox Series X/S, PS5

PC (Windows), Xbox Series X/S, PS5 Developer: Auroch Digital

Malum Caedo (voiced by Gears 5’s Rahul Kohli) is back in the sequel to 2023’s Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, which perfectly blended boomer shooter DNA with hard-hitting Space Marine action, pixelated demons, and over-the-top gore. If you haven’t played it yet and like any of those words, do yourself a favor and pick it up.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the sequel, set to release at some point in 2026, Auroch Digital’s pitch is simple: “MORE enemies, MORE weapons, and NEW ways to purge!” Okay, okay, we were already in.

Don’t expect online multiplayer unless they’re saving that surprise for later, though; Boltgun 2 will remain a traditional single-player experience. One thing we know for sure is that we’ll be able to choose different paths through the campaign, adding some much-needed replay value.

Supremacy: Warhammer 40,000

Supremacy: Warhammer 40,000 - Announcement Trailer (Skulls 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Release date: TBA

TBA Platform: PC (Windows), Android, iOS

PC (Windows), Android, iOS Developer: Twin Harbour Interactive

Stillfront’s Supremacy games (1914, Call of War 1942, and World War III) have had a lot of success across mobile hardware and PC. These old-fashioned browser-based strategy games pit thousands of players against each other. Even if you don’t spend a single dime on the microtransactions, they’re pretty solid bite-sized distillations of what makes grand strategy games enjoyable. And now, Twin Harbour Interactive is working on a WH40K-themed installment.

The basic DNA of the franchise appears to remain the same, but in this one, players are tasked with conquering the planet of Vigilus as either Space Marines or Orks. It’s also been teased that each faction (and their respective subfactions) will have distinct gameplay opportunities and stratagems which will be used in 30-player and 64-player battles that “unfold over several weeks.”

If you’re looking for a more laid-back Warhammer 40K strategy game that you can also play while lying down, keep an eye on this one. Pre-registrations are now open on Android and iOS.

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: TBA

Platform: PC (Windows), Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Developer: Owlcat Games

Owlcat Games made a splash in late 2023 with Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader, a delightful CRPG which can keep you busy for over 100 hours if you’re down to fully immerse yourself in its story-rich adventure. The studio is keeping this collaboration with Games Workshop going with their next title, Dark Heresy.

We’ve yet to learn about its release window, but what we’ve seen so far indicates a bigger and better experience than Rogue Trader. You’ll be “waging a secret war against heresy” as an Inquisitor leading a “diverse warband” that protects the Imperium from xenos, heretics, and mutants. It packs online co-op as well (much like Rogue Trader), so prepare to do some proper purging with other 40K fanatics... if you trust their judgment in turn-based battles.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Official Announce Trailer | Gamescom Opening Night 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Release date: TBA 2026

TBA 2026 Platform: PC (Windows)

PC (Windows) Developer: KING Art

After the disappointing performance of the third entry, we thought it was never going to happen, but Dawn of War 4 is real and looming on the horizon. With a vague 2026 release window, it was revealed during Gamescom 2025 by Games Workshop and new publisher Deep Silver.

Original studio Relic Entertainment has been replaced by KING Art, so expect yet another design refresh, though the devs have stated they’re looking to replicate the traditional real-time strategy feeling of the first Dawn of War.

We also know the story will take players back to the “ravaged world of Kronus” 200 years after the events of Dawn of War: Dark Crusade. Four playable factions will be available at launch: Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus, who are making their Dawn of War debut. Each group will have its own story campaign that can be played solo or co-op. Offline skirmishes, PvP multiplayer, and even an in-game content editor are confirmed too.

We can't wait for this one.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Release date: TBA

TBA Platform: PC (Windows), Xbox Series X/S, PS5

PC (Windows), Xbox Series X/S, PS5 Developer: Saber Interactive

After the glowing reviews and excellent sales figures, a follow-up to Space Marine 2 seemed like a no-brainer, but we were shocked at how quickly Games Workshop and publisher Focus Entertainment put the wheels in motion for Space Marine 3.

Despite being Saber Interactive’s first truly AAA game, Space Marine 2 was one of the best games of 2024, blending visceral action with stunning visuals for an action-packed extravaganza.

Next to nothing is known about Space Marine 3 at this point, but we can safely predict Lieutenant Demetrian Titus will be back alongside the full might of the Ultramarines to battle the enemies of the Imperium, whether they’re more Tyranids and Chaos legions or a new xenos threat. We're hoping for a return from the Orks from the original. What you can expect for sure is a new campaign and more co-op and player-versus-player action.