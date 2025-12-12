Every space and sci-fi game at The Game Awards 2025

Another year is almost over, and that means The Game Awards 2025 has arrived, dropping even more exciting video game announcements alongside the awards for this year's best games.

This year's show has been particularly loaded with upcoming space games and sci-fi projects, and we've put together a list of them all. Some are new reveals, others are updates to titles we already knew about, but regardless, they're all worth getting excited over.

It's never really gone away, but even so, it feels like science fiction is having an explosive resurgence in popularity lately, and you won't hear us complaining. Here's every sci-fi and space game shown off at The Game Awards 2025.

'Pragmata' (Capcom)

PRAGMATA - Pre-Order Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We've known about Pragmata for what feels like an age, but we finally got a proper hands-on with it earlier this year at Gamescom. It's set in the near future, where protagonist Hugh teams up with a child-like android called Diana, as the pair struggles to survive in a "cold lunar research station" overrun by hostile robots. There's far more to this story for sure, but we're enjoying its veil of mystery.

This latest trailer shows off more of the imaginative gameplay, which steps outside of the usual third-person shooter conventions to add quick hacking mini-games (Diana is in charge of those) that allow Hugh to better deal with the machines in the duo's way.

It's also looking like a traditional, linear single-player experience, which feels refreshing as Capcom seeks to expand the scope of its more established properties.

'Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic' (Arcanaut Studios)

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While we patiently await updates on the Knights of the Old Republic remake (which is still in development as far as we know), Lucasfilm Games has dropped a shocker on us with Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic.

This is a new single-player action-RPG from some of the talent behind the Mass Effect series . In fact, original KOTOR and Mass Effect game director Casey Hudson is helming this "spiritual successor" with his new team at Arcanaut Studios.

The cinematic teaser is mostly evocative, setting a dark, worn-down mood for the story, which seemingly takes place after the key events of the Old Republic era . We do know it's a new story with new characters, not a direct follow-up or sequel to the KOTOR games.

Considering every new Star Wars game since the Disney acquisition has been meant to be 'canon' to the movie/TV continuity, we're fairly sure Fate of the Old Republic isn't set in the old Legends timeline... even if some central elements are kept around. That's the sort of move that could allow Lucasfilm to later expand the canon period with new movies and/or shows.

No release date or even year for this one, so don't expect it any time soon.

'ONTOS' (Frictional Games)

ONTOS – Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We've had no shortage of space horror games to brave over the years, but SOMA remains one of our favorite experiences in the genre. Now, Frictional Games has announced its return to sci-fi thrillers with spiritual successor ONTOS. The visuals on display in the trailer are stunning, and it's clear the team is aiming for something slightly different from its past titles. The unmistakable tones of Stellan Skarsgård — who is on board in a key role — only add to the intrigue.

This mysterious story will take us to the "repurposed moon hotel Samsara," where some weird experiments have been taking place. Our protagonist's dad was a brilliant mind who became a sort of a prophet, with predictable results.

We can expect shocking revelations as we navigate the sinister and reality-bending world of ONTOS. The developers are promising a "vast, interconnected labyrinth" and lots of puzzle-like situations designed to allow players to find their own solutions and question "the nature of the soul, suffering, and the very fabric of reality itself."

Count us in.

'Exodus' (Archetype Entertainment)

EXODUS – The Rise of Jun Aslan | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Still waiting for the next Mass Effect game? Yeah, us too, but in the meantime, you should definitely be keeping tabs on Exodus .

This super ambitious action-RPG is coming from AAA RPG veterans behind classics like Mass Effect, Baldur's Gate, and more. This all-new sci-fi universe — developed by author Peter F. Hamilton and staring — invites us more than 40,000 years into the future, where humanity is spread across the stars, but has also evolved and divided in unexpected ways.

The newest trailer goes hard for the BioWare vibes we'd been promised long ago. It's not just about the character relationships and building a crew either; the combat also has that late Mass Effect touch, but amped up thanks to modern gaming tech.

It looks big, shiny, and ambitious. We're still intrigued by its approach to time dilation, with the universe's interstellar travel taking place "at the edge of lightspeed". This will apparently reshape entire locations and NPCs, as they age while the years pass in the blink of an eye for Jun Aslan and their crew. That, and the huge armored space bear, of course.

'Control Resonant' (Remedy Entertainment)

CONTROL Resonant – Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Remedy Entertainment's Control was a fantastic reality-bending action-adventure game that was eventually revealed to take place in the same universe as Alan Wake. The exceptional Alan Wake 2 took the connections a step further, but now Remedy has just revealed Control Resonant, the direct follow-up to Jesse Faden's original adventure. This time, however, her brother is taking over the lead duties.

Dylan Faden is revealed to be more of a melee fighter, which means Remedy is once again going down a different path with a new project instead of retreading old ground. The nature of the paranatural event that "warped" Manhattan after escaping the confines of the Federal Bureau of Control is unclear, but Jesse's gone, and it's up to Dylan to become a new type of hero and help fix what's broken.

Expect the unexpected, but be ready to smash extra-dimensional horrors with your bare hands and 'shifting' weapons too.

'Total War: Warhammer 40,000' (Creative Assembly)

Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 - Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We've been hearing rumblings about the next IP-collaboration Total War being Warhammer 40,000, so this announcement didn't come as a complete surprise, but we're ridiculously excited regardless.

Creative Assembly has also refreshed its engine to power a new era of Total War games, and starting with a massive WH40K title, which seems to feature both large-scale planetary warfare and spaceship combat, is the type of bold move we love to see.

Of course, the larger turn-based layer isn't going anywhere, as you'll have to maintain control of entire sectors of space while developing strongholds and upgrading and deploying armies. So far, four factions have been confirmed: Space Marines, Orks, Aeldari, and the Astra Militarum.

The list of upcoming WH40K games grows larger almost every month, and fans of real-time strategy have plenty to celebrate with the announcement of both this one and Dawn of War 4 . The best part is they're markedly different, so it's hard to decide which one we're more hyped for at this stage, but Total War: Warhammer 40,000 certainly has us revving our chainswords in anticipation.

'Star Wars: Galactic Racer' (Fuse Games)