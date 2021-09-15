Trending

'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' is getting a remake and there's a new trailer

The remake is coming to next-gen consoles.

Fan favorite "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" will get a remake for next-gen consoles. 

The role-playing game, which was originally released in 2003, is in development as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive and will also be available on PC. "Knights of the Old Republic" is set around 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy and brings a new range of heroes and villains to the "Star Wars" franchise. 

To go with this exciting announcement, PlayStation on Sept. 9 released a teaser trailer featuring the game's main villain, Darth Raven. 

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Beyond the trailer, game makers Aspyr, Lucasfilm Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have not revealed much information about the game.  

However, "Knights of the Old Republic" will be rebuilt from the ground up to maximize its potential on next-gen consoles and so that players will get to experience this legendary tale in a way it has never been enjoyed before. Preparing the game for next-gen consoles will mean far superior graphics in comparison to those of the original game and will also mean even smoother gameplay, although that wasn't an issue with the original.  

The game is being developed by Aspyr, a company based in Austin, Texas, that has made several other "Star Wars" games, including "Jedi Knight" and its sequel. Sony Interactive Entertainment will be responsible for publishing the game on PlayStation 5, while Aspyr will release it on PC. 

A release date for the game is yet to be announced, but if the remake is anywhere near as enjoyable as the original, players will be in for a treat. 

