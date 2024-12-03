'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' episodes 1 & 2: What's the secret of At Attin?

What if you could watch Star Wars for the first time again? That's sort of the main idea behind Skeleton Crew , the new Star Wars show for Disney Plus, but it's applied to the characters themselves instead of the viewers. It's not about reliving the same type of Star Wars story, but about exploring the galaxy through the eyes of a group of lost children.

On its surface, Jon Watts (recent Spider-Man trilogy) and Christopher Ford's (Cop Car) eight-episode series – which may or may not set up a second season – wears its Amblin influences proudly on its sleeve. It's very much trying to recapture that 1980s magic of adventure flicks involving kids who get into deep trouble. The thing is... we haven't had anything like that set in the Star Wars universe (an ever-expanding sandbox trying out all sorts of subgenres). Moreover, their pitch has a 'meta' element to it that's as charming as it is intriguing.

SM-33 and Fern inside the buried ship. (Image credit: Disney)

The other side of the show is a classic pirate story. There's a mutiny, plenty of no-good-doers, a shady spaceport, and the promise of a hidden treasure of legend. In Skeleton Crew's two-episode premiere – 'This Could Be a Real Adventure' & 'Way, Way Out Past the Barrier' – it all comes together nicely, with the focus put squarely on the kids and At Attin, the seemingly idyllic planet where they lived as part of a society that very much resembles that of 1980s North America. Our first trip into the dangerous side of the galaxy is filled with puppets, plenty of creature costumes, and all sorts of lovely little lore bits that give more texture and flavor to this universe.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of these two episodes is that, once again, they present a story that ultimately feels like a movie cut into little pieces, unlike The Mandalorian 's earlier seasons. From the get-go, there's also the problem of not even trying to cover up some of the twists surely coming our way, so we hope the adventure still manages to deliver some surprises and excitement. So far, the energy and charm are there alongside consistent production values, so fingers crossed.

Spoilers ahead for Skeleton Crew episodes 1 & 2: 'This Could Be a Real Adventure' & 'Way, Way Out Past the Barrier'

Who is the mysterious pirate captain in the prologue?

The pirate captain finds a vault. (Image credit: Disney)

Skeleton Crew starts with a bang (or several, actually): Pirates are taking advantage of the disarray across remote systems and sectors following the Empire's fall and the New Republic's ongoing struggles to expand its government and values across the galaxy. During The Mandalorian season 3, we met a dangerous crew of pirates and became well aware of the current state of affairs at the center of the New Republic . Now, it's time to expand on all that away from major characters such as Din Djarin, Boba Fett, and Ahsoka Tano .

The first scene of 'This Could Be a Real Adventure' introduces a surprisingly crowded pirate ship attacking some poor souls in the middle of outer space, utilizing all sorts of tools and destructive intent. Unfortunately for the masked captain of a crew on the verge of mutiny, the raid is a bust, with no credits inside the vault at all (well, maybe one). The mystery captain is relieved of his position (but not killed for some odd reason).

We don't return to this group of pirates until the final stretch of 'Way, Way Out Past the Barrier' as the rest of the double-parter focuses on showing us how the four kids end up lost in wild space. So, spoilers for later in this recap, I guess?

The Shistavanen Brutus seemingly leads the crew by the end of the second episode, and shortly after the children are thrown into a holding cell, Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood introduces himself and offers a way out. His voice is quite familiar, and so are his clothes. It's hard to imagine a scenario where he isn't the Long John Silver of this story, but there's more to him for sure.

Is At Attin part of the New Republic or something else?

Fern and Fara talk. (Image credit: Disney)

Episode 1 is noticeably longer than 2, and that's because it's got much more to set up. We're introduced to Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Neel (Robert Timothy Smith), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and KB (Kyriana Kratter) as they struggle with school and aim to find excitement every day on At Attin, a safe, if unremarkable planet. This feeling extends to Tunde Adebimpe's Wendle, Wim's always-absent-due-to-work father, and Kerry Condon's Fara, a member of the government overseeing “education” aka preparing children for a 'Great Plan' that really sounds like propaganda (she also happens to be Fern's mother).

It's clear why Jon Watts wanted to direct the first chapter, as it's completely written (by himself and Ford) around his strengths as a filmmaker. He's a director who consistently generates gold when working with kids and teenagers. All four kids are real and funny in a way that many screenwriters and directors fail to capture, and even when they drop into '80s archetypes, they're the most charming characters to enter the Star Wars galaxy in quite some time.

Neel bored in class. (Image credit: Disney)

The previews sold At Attin as a safe New Republic world, but this was a cunning deception, as we're instantly struck with the feeling that something is terribly off about the planet. Adults talk of a Republic, but none of the iconography that's familiar to fans is present; children are pushed to make life-defining choices while they're too young; and Wim's credits are recognized as ' Old Republic ' the moment they leave home. Moreover, there's talk of a Barrier that forbids starships from coming in and out (these kids haven't seen the stars) and everyone at the pirate port laughs at the idea of them coming from a world only mentioned in old legends.

We hope there's more to this, but the show seems to be doing a pretty poor job of hiding the fact (or simply doesn't want to) that At Attin isn't part of the New Republic at all. Instead, all signs point to it being an untouched and hidden planet where the values and society of the Old Republic ( far before the time of the prequels ) just kept going. Many galaxy-altering events have happened since that era, so chances are the entire planet was some kind of self-sustaining experiment that was kept away from the rest of the galaxy. Beyond the questions of how this happened without anyone noticing, and why there was a pirate ship buried in the middle of a forest, this opens a lot of exciting possibilities moving forward; it could even be a first tease of on-screen Old Republic storylines in the current canon.

Is Jude Law’s character a Jedi?

Jod Na Nawood reveals himself. (Image credit: Disney)

There are no Jedi nor Sith in Skeleton Crew (at least for now), but that doesn't mean the Force isn't present in this show. After all, “it binds the galaxy together.” Wim seems to be obsessed with the Jedi, and even has imaginary lightsaber duels with innocent Neel, the blue, elephant-like child who's bound to become a fan-favorite. The fact we don't get any mention of the Clone Wars, Order 66, or even Luke Skywalker only adds to the fact At Attin is an isolated world. Furthermore, rusty pirate robot SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost) doesn't have records of it when the kids try to return home after taking off and beaming into hyperspace by accident.

In any case, it won't be long before Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB learn the shocking truth about the larger galaxy and the major events that have unfolded. But first of all, they must escape a bunch of rowdy pirates with the help of Jod Na Nawood, a man who seemingly has a connection to the Force. Is this part of his likely ruse or does he really have powers?

Wim pays a small alien helper. (Image credit: Disney)

It doesn't come as a surprise that David Lowery (The Green Knight, Peter Pan & Wendy) was tasked with directing episodes 2 and 3. He's worked with both Jude Law and a group of children in (fictional) danger before, plus he's pretty great with moody settings. After 'Way, Way Out Past the Barrier' reintroduced us to the galaxy's seedy underworld — complete with loads of practical effects — with great success, it'll be interesting to see what he does with Law as he begins to interact with a colorful group of children. Fern and KB, two girls that act way more mature than the two boys, will be especially fun to see 'clash' against this older figure, since they were two rebels back home.

Even if Skeleton Crew is telegraphing its two main twists, there's still an enchanting, enigmatic aura to Jod Na Nawood – assuming he's the fallen pirate captain we saw in the prologue – that goes beyond his potential criminal background and Force powers. What is he really after? Did he survive Order 66 only to go down a dark, selfish path or does he have more galaxy-shaking ambitions?

We'll find out soon enough. For now, we're happy to say that Skeleton Crew is the most magical (though maybe not the best) Star Wars has been since The Mandalorian season 1, and that's no small feat. By combining sci-fi weirdness with Earth-like familiarity and a warm, nostalgic feeling, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are breathing fresh air into live-action Star Wars when the franchise needs it most.