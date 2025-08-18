Northern lights may be visible in these 15 states tonight

Auroras may be visible from Alaska to Iowa as an incoming speedy solar wind could spark geomagnetic storm conditions overnight.

The northern lights could illuminate skies overnight on Aug. 18-19, thanks to a fast-moving stream of solar wind that may spark geomagnetic storm conditions, potentially triggering visible auroras across 15 states, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Forecasters from NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) and the U.K. Met Office predict a chance of minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions tonight, with further possible aurora enhancements in the days to come.

You can keep up with the latest forecasts and geomagnetic storm warnings with our aurora forecast live blog.

What's causing the aurora activity?

A large coronal hole is currently facing Earth, ejecting a fast-moving stream of solar wind in our general direction. Coronal holes are open regions in the sun 's magnetic field, which allow solar wind to escape more easily.



The high-speed solar wind stream is forecast to buffet Earth's magnetic field tonight, raising the potential of sparking minor geomagnetic storm conditions.

A View of the sun today, Aug. 18. The large dark patch is the Earth-facing coronal hole that is currently spewing speedy solar wind towards us. (Image credit: NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory/graphic made in Canva Pro by Daisy Dobrijevic)

When is the best time to look?

NOAA predicts the Kp index, a measure of geomagnetic activity, will reach Kp 5 tonight, indicating minor geomagnetic storm conditions. According to NOAA’s 3-day Kp index forecast , minor geomagnetic activity may peak between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. EDT (0300 to 0900 UTC on Aug. 19), creating a promising window for northern lights sightings. (Kp is a measurement of geomagnetic activity, with an index that ranges from 0 to 9; a higher Kp indicates stronger auroral activity.)

But that's not all! The U.K. Met Office notes that minor geomagnetic enhancement is expected Monday (Aug. 18), with a chance of G1-level storming continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday due to a possible glancing blow from a coronal mass ejection (CME). The CME is still being assessed for a potential Earth-directed component, so forecasts currently remain low confidence. So we might be in for even more aurora treats in the coming nights.

Where are the northern lights visible tonight?

Tonight's aurora forecast courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Aurora map insert: NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, graphic created in Canva Pro by Daisy Dobrijevic)

Based on the NOAA's updated aurora forecast map , the following 15 U.S. states appear fully or partially above the aurora view line. They are roughly ordered from most likely to least likely to see the northern lights based on proximity to the auroral oval and how much of each state is within or near the forecast zone.

States that could see the northern lights tonight

Alaska Montana North Dakota Minnesota Wisconsin Michigan Maine South Dakota Vermont New Hampshire Idaho Washington New York Wyoming Iowa

As always, remember that auroras can be highly unpredictable. Even if your state is within the view line, clear skies, low light pollution, a good view to the north and a little bit of luck are essential for catching a glimpse of the lights.

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the Met Office

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

If you're in one of the 15 U.S. states listed above, here's how to give yourself the best chance of seeing auroras:

Head to a dark location far from city lights.

Find a north-facing view with a clear horizon.

Look up around midnight to 2 a.m. local time, but keep watch as soon as skies darken.

Be patient. Auroras often come in waves and can appear faint at first.