Watch interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS make its closest approach to Earth in free livestream on Dec. 18
The livestream will begin at 11 p.m. EST Dec. 18 (0400 GMT on Dec. 19), weather permitting.
Eager skywatchers will soon have front-row seats to a rare cosmic encounter as interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS makes its closest approach to Earth, and you can watch it happen live online.
The Virtual Telescope Project will host a free livestream starting at 11 p.m. EST on Dec. 18 (0400 GMT on Dec. 19), sharing real-time telescope views of comet 3I/ATLAS captured by its robotic observatories in Manciano, Italy, weather permitting.
Comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to Earth at 1 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) on Dec. 19. At that time, it will be about 1.8 astronomical units away — roughly 168 million miles (270 million kilometers), nearly twice the average distance between Earth and the sun.
Discovered in July 2025 by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) survey, 3I/ATLAS quickly captured the attention of both scientists and the public. It is only the third confirmed interstellar object ever detected passing through our solar system, following 1I/'Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019. Researchers are especially interested in its composition and behavior, which could offer rare clues about how planetary systems form around other stars.
The comet is too faint to be seen with the naked eye and will be challenging even for small backyard telescopes. Under dark skies, observers with a telescope of 8 inches or larger may be able to spot it as a faint, fuzzy patch of light. If you're unable to look for the comet in person, you can sit back, relax and enjoy the view from the comfort of your own home via the livestream.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.