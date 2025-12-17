Latest Comet 3I/ATLAS news: Closest approach to Earth this week

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025: Your daily feed for the holiday flyby of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS by Earth.

A white light of the comet 3I/ATLAS is surrounded by a blue glow against a black background
(Image: © NASA, ESA, STScI, D. Jewitt (UCLA). Image Processing: J. DePasquale (STScI))
The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to Earth this week on Dec. 19, 2025. Here's the latest news you need to know.

Latest Comet 3I/ATLAS news

Comet 3I/ATLAS has last hurrah this week

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS on the right glows white and surrounded by a blue haze. on the left is an image of Earth from space.

(Image credit: 3I/ATLAS inset (NASA, ESA, STScI, D. Jewitt (UCLA). Image Processing: J. DePasquale (STScI)). Graphic created in Canva Pro.)

Good morning, Space Fans! As of today, we are T-2 days until the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS makes its closest approach to Earth and then we'll have to say our goodbyes.

Whether or not you're in Team Comet or Team "Could It Be A Spaceship?" 3I/ATLAS has dominated the comet conversation since its discovery on July 1 by the ATLAS telescope in Chile. On Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, the comet will be at its closest to Earth at a range of roughly 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) before heading out of our solar system for good.

Over the next two days, we'll chronicle comet 3I/ATLAS's Earth flyby, and revisit its passage through our solar system — and its legacy.

Read our full preview of the comet's Earth flyby.

