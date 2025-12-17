Latest Comet 3I/ATLAS news: Closest approach to Earth this week
Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025: Your daily feed for the holiday flyby of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS by Earth.
The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to Earth this week on Dec. 19, 2025. Here's the latest news you need to know.
- Comet 3I/ATLAS will approach within 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) of Earth when it makes its close flyby on Dec. 19.
- Astronomers are calling the comet flyby an early Christmas gift for scientists. Here's why.
- NASA has given us 4 key facts to know about comet 3I/ATLAS.
Latest Comet 3I/ATLAS news
Comet 3I/ATLAS has last hurrah this week
Good morning, Space Fans! As of today, we are T-2 days until the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS makes its closest approach to Earth and then we'll have to say our goodbyes.
Whether or not you're in Team Comet or Team "Could It Be A Spaceship?" 3I/ATLAS has dominated the comet conversation since its discovery on July 1 by the ATLAS telescope in Chile. On Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, the comet will be at its closest to Earth at a range of roughly 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) before heading out of our solar system for good.
Over the next two days, we'll chronicle comet 3I/ATLAS's Earth flyby, and revisit its passage through our solar system — and its legacy.
Read our full preview of the comet's Earth flyby.
