Watch interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS speed away from the sun in free telescope livestream on Nov. 16

Tune in on Nov. 16 to witness detailed telescopic views of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as it races headlong away from the sun on an escape trajectory from our solar system, courtesy of a livestream hosted by the Virtual Telescope Project.

The Virtual Telescope Project's YouTube livestream begins at 11:15 p.m. ET on Nov. 16 (0415 GMT on Nov. 17) and will feature live views of comet 3I/ATLAS captured by the organization's suite of robotic telescopes situated in Manciano, Italy.

Comet 3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1 earlier this year and was swiftly confirmed to be just the third interstellar object ever to visit our solar system , based on an analysis of its trajectory. The interstellar comet recently made its closest approach to the sun on Oct. 30 during an event known to astronomers as " perihelion " and has only recently emerged out from behind our parent star.

Virtual Telescope Project founder Gianluca Masi captured a stunning image of comet 3I/ATLAS on Nov. 11, which revealed the interstellar invader's glowing central coma and lengthening smoke-like ion tail being carried away by the solar wind.

Comet 3I/ATLAS pictured glowing in the night sky on Nov. 11 (Image credit: Gianluca Masi, The Virtual Telescope Project.)

3I/ATLAS can currently be found rising above the eastern horizon in the hours directly preceding dawn in mid-to-late November, travelling through the stars of the constellation Virgo .

With an estimated magnitude (or brightness) of +10.9 , 3I/ATLAS is too dim to be spotted by the naked eye, though a small backyard telescope will be capable of resolving its bright central coma as a fuzzy blob of diffuse light against the sharper points of the stars beyond.

