Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS shines in new image captured after close pass by the sun (photo)

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS captured by astronomer Gianluca Masi on Nov. 19. (Image credit: Gianluca Masi, Virtual Telescope Project)

Astronomer Gianluca Masi captured a spectacular image of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS on Nov. 19, as it raced headlong away from the sun following a close pass of our parent star on Oct. 29, an event known as perihelion.

Comet 3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1 of this year and was quickly confirmed to be only the third interstellar object known to visit our solar system , after the 2017 flyby of bizarre object 1I/'Oumuamua and the more traditionally comet -like arrival of 2I/Borisov in 2019. NASA will release new images of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS that were "collected by a number of the agency's missions" during a press conference today (Nov. 19) at 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT), which you can watch live here on Space.com , courtesy of NASA.

Masi captured 3I/ATLAS soon after it emerged from behind the glare of the sun in the weeks following perihelion , revealing a bright central nucleus surrounded by the diffuse glow of its gaseous coma. Stunning detail can also be observed in the comet's ion tail, which takes on an almost spectral, gossamer-like appearance as it is caught up and swept away by the stream of charged particles emanating from the sun, known as the solar wind .

"For me, it is particularly interesting to see how such an interstellar object evolves," Masi told Space.com in an email. "Knowing it came from so far away adds a very special flavor to the observations."

Masi's image is the result of combining 11 individual 120-second exposures taken with a 10-inch (250 mm) astrograph telescope equipped with a state-of-the-art astronomy camera located at the Virtual Telescope Project' s facility in Manciano, Italy. The observations were made during a free public livestream under good atmospheric conditions as the comet travelled through the stars of the constellation Virgo in the early hours of Nov. 19 (local time).

