To own the best U.S.S. Enterprise model on the market is something every Star Trek fan would love to do. We've reviewed both the Playmobil Enterprise and the brand-new Lego Enterprise, so which is better? We'll get into that below.

If you're a fan of Star Trek — and let's be real, if you weren't, you probably wouldn't be on this page — you'll probably be interested in the best U.S.S. Enterprise models on the market. Playmobil has enjoyed the title of being the major toy manufacturer with a seriously impressive Enterprise model, but Lego has now released its first-ever Star Trek set. We'll look at design, the features, the extras, the price and everything in between to determine which is best.

It's worth noting that these two sets, despite being models of the same ship, are vastly different. However, if you want to watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows, as well as other sci-fi hits, or you want to check out other top model ships, we recommend reading through the best streaming deals, best Lego Star Wars sets and best Lego space sets. But, to answer the question of which is the best model, U.S.S. Enterprise, read on.

Design

Image 1 of 4 We'll look at the design features of the Playmobil U.S.S. Enterprise compared to the Lego model. (Image credit: Future) We'll look at the design of the Lego U.S.S. Enterprise in comparison to the Playmobil model. (Image credit: Ian Stokes / Future)

When it comes to comparing the design of the two models, there are several things you can look at, despite the two models replicating the same ship. Firstly, the number of pieces that come with each set that you need to assemble. Lego's set offers you 3,600 pieces of building, while Playmobil offers a meager 150. That's simply because with Lego's set, the idea is to build the ship using lots of little plastic bricks, while the purpose of Playmobil's set is to assemble fewer, larger parts so you can get to playing with and displaying the set, along with the characters.

Naturally, Lego's new set is considerably more challenging and time-consuming to assemble. 3,600 pieces means you need to set aside several hours, if not a couple of days, to build this set. Large parts of it are mirrored, but it doesn't feel boring or repetitive. There are a couple of fiddly and flimsy parts towards the end, but overall it's an enjoyable build. Whereas Playmobil's Enterprise model has larger parts that clip together without any issue. The only fiddly details came from some smaller parts for the interior of the ship and plenty of stickers, but overall it was a relatively quick and enjoyable build.

Both sets are behemoths, although the Playmobil model dwarfs Lego's, measuring at 39.4 x 18.9 x 13.4 inches as opposed to 11 x 19 x 24 inches. Yes, Playmobil's model measures over a meter in length and can be hung from the ceiling, using the hanging wires included, whereas Lego's set comes on an angled stand to display.

Both can be played with, although they make for seriously impressive display items. The interior of the Playmobil can be accessed through a detachable roof, and it features LED lights and sound effects, too. Lego's set doesn't offer you anywhere near the same level of playability and really is designed as a display model for collectors and super-fans only.

Detail and Functionality