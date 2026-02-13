Has 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' just unleashed its very own Khan?
He may not be Khan, but Star Trek's newest show may have just found a worthy descendant of the franchise's greatest ever villain.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Twice a month
Strange New Words
Space.com's Sci-Fi Reader's Club. Read a sci-fi short story every month and join a virtual community of fellow science fiction fans!
There are two main types of antagonists in Star Trek. Sometimes an entire alien race, such as the Borg, the Romulans or the Dominion, becomes the sworn enemy of the United Federation of Planets, kept at a distance via treaties, neutral zones or wormholes. Occasional descents into all-out war are a clear and present danger.
The other flavor is the solo villain, a species of independent combatants who've generally developed some kind of beef with Starfleet, and will stop at nothing to ensure their destructive schemes — which may or may not have galactic significance — come to fruition. These grandstanding lone wolves often have a penchant for supervillain-style monologues, and are more traditionally associated with the Trek movies than the TV shows.
The original Khan is the most famous villain — and the baddie against which every member of "Trek"'s rogue's gallery shall forever be judged — but Commander Kruge ("The Search for Spock"), Vadic ("Picard" season 3) and Krall ("…Beyond") are all worthy of a mention. The less said about Sybok ("The Final Frontier"), Ru'afo ("Insurrection"), Shinzon ("Nemesis") and Khan 2.0 ("…Into Darkness") the better.
Paul Giamatti's Nus Braka is clearly making a bid to join "Star Trek"'s legion of doom in "Starfleet Academy" but he got off to such an inauspicious start in premiere episode "Kids These Days" that it felt like a waste of the Oscar-nominated guest star's considerable talents. In the latest episode "Come, Let's Away", however, Giamatti's barnstorming performance does enough to suggest that Braka's going to be an extremely disruptive influence on the students' ongoing education.
Up to this point, "Starfleet Academy" hasn't gone overboard on peril. As we've said before, the high school hijinks of "