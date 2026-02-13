Has 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' just unleashed its very own Khan?

There are two main types of antagonists in Star Trek. Sometimes an entire alien race, such as the Borg, the Romulans or the Dominion, becomes the sworn enemy of the United Federation of Planets, kept at a distance via treaties, neutral zones or wormholes. Occasional descents into all-out war are a clear and present danger.

The other flavor is the solo villain, a species of independent combatants who've generally developed some kind of beef with Starfleet , and will stop at nothing to ensure their destructive schemes — which may or may not have galactic significance — come to fruition. These grandstanding lone wolves often have a penchant for supervillain-style monologues, and are more traditionally associated with the Trek movies than the TV shows.

The original Khan is the most famous villain — and the baddie against which every member of "Trek"'s rogue's gallery shall forever be judged — but Commander Kruge ("The Search for Spock"), Vadic ("Picard" season 3) and Krall ("…Beyond") are all worthy of a mention. The less said about Sybok ("The Final Frontier"), Ru'afo ("Insurrection"), Shinzon ("Nemesis") and Khan 2.0 ("…Into Darkness") the better.

a humanoid alien with x's and o's shaved into the side of his head and a raised cranium looks at a model of a Y-shaped spaceship in a richly appointed office (Image credit: Paramount)

Paul Giamatti's Nus Braka is clearly making a bid to join "Star Trek"'s legion of doom in "Starfleet Academy" but he got off to such an inauspicious start in premiere episode " Kids These Days " that it felt like a waste of the Oscar-nominated guest star's considerable talents. In the latest episode "Come, Let's Away", however, Giamatti's barnstorming performance does enough to suggest that Braka's going to be an extremely disruptive influence on the students' ongoing education.

Up to this point, "Starfleet Academy" hasn't gone overboard on peril. As we've said before, the high school hijinks of "