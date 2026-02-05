This week's "Starfleet Academy" episode, "Series Acclimation Mil", is a near-perfect "DS9" sequel

Like "Star Wars", "Doctor Who", the "Marvel Cinematic Universe", and pretty much any long-running franchise in pop culture, the modern iteration of "Star Trek" is never afraid to point its tractor beam at nostalgia.

Jean-Luc Picard made it so once again across three seasons of " Star Trek: Picard ", while Kathryn Janeway took a bunch of kids on a tour of the final frontier in " Star Trek: Prodigy ". But there's been one major absentee from that 24th century era of Starfleet storytelling, as the ultimate fate of long-serving "Deep Space Nine" commanding officer Benjamin Sisko has spent a few decades filed away in a Federation databank marked "unknown".

The latest episode of "Starfleet Academy", "Series Acclimation Mil", attempts to fill that (worm?)hole, however, and while it doesn't provide many answers, it's a welcome — if unexpected — sequel to one of the most fondly remembered "Star Trek" TV shows of all time.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The current generation of "Trek" TV shows hasn't entirely shied away from references to "DS9". The shapeshifting Founders of the Dominion were the antagonists in "Picard"'s majestic third season, before the warmongering Breen were unmasked in "Discovery"'s final run. "Lower Decks", meanwhile, unveiled a statue of Chief Miles O'Brien, declaring the DS9 engineer as "perhaps the most important person in Starfleet history". But "Deep Space Nine"'s finale, "What You Leave Behind", gave its crew such satisfactory send-offs that there's been little sense of unfinished business during the quarter-century that's passed since its TV debut.

Even so, Captain Sisko's character arc was left in a tantalisingly ambiguous state. He spent the entirety of his posting to DS9 coming to terms with fulfilling his destiny as the Emissary prophesized by Bajoran scripture. With the Dominion War finally won at the end of the show, he had one final face-off against the evil Pah-wraiths, before heading off to live in the wormhole with the so-called Prophets, non-corporeal lifeforms with no concept of linear time.

He subsequently paid his wife, Kasidy Yates-Sisko, a visit from the Celestial Temple to tell her that he was going away to learn from the Prophets, as "They still have a great deal for me to do". He also promised to return: "Maybe [in] a year. Maybe yesterday. But I will be back."

(Image credit: Paramount)

Those words remain unfulfilled, however, because some 800 years later in "Starfleet Academy", he's still missing in action, and the subject of one of the biggest mysteries in Federation history. Did he die with the Pah-wraiths in the Fire Caves of Bajor? Or did he genuinely take up residence in the Celestial Temple with the Prophets?