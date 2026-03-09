'Project Hail Mary''s final teaser trailer is 'Amaze! Amaze! Amaze!'

Click for next article

With the Amazon MGM Studios marketing machine operating at full throttle for the upcoming release of " Project Hail Mary " starring Ryan Gosling and a stone-skinned extraterrestrial named Rocky, it's easy to believe the hype is getting perilously close to oversaturation, but we dig it!

Amazon MGM Studios recently released the new final teaser trailer above for their interstellar buddy film, with fresh footage that has legions of book fans going joyously berserk over a phrase recited by Rocky. The decision to show so much of the cosmic critter has a few folks mildly irritated, but the plan is paying off as hype for the movie seems to be through the roof.

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The Lego Movie") and adapted by Alex Garland ("Cloverfield," "Cabin in the Woods") from the 2021 novel by "The Martian's" Andy Weir , "Project Hail Mary" lands in wide release on March 20, 2026.

And if you're lucky enough to reside in one of a handful of selected cities, you can see it a week early at a limited number of IMAX screens in a glorious 70MM digital transfer print beginning March 13, 2026.

Alongside the teaser, a second official clip was also shared, revealing the exact moment when Ryland Grace (Gosling) first meets Rocky, the adorable little outer-space engineer. Their initial encounter is depicted as a touching exchange of pantomimed thoughts, as Rocky uses a rendered image of Grace to communicate his desire for the human astronaut to return to his own space vessel.

Another component of "Project Hail Mary's" emotional tone is the delicate score by composer Daniel Pemberton, who worked with the pair of accomplished filmmakers on their "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Lastly, the studio has graciously delivered a longer behind-the-scenes video titled "Finding Grace Vignette," which offers us a more detailed account of the process of bringing Andy Weir's bestselling novel to the screen and explains what some of Ryan Gosling’s goals were in building out his complex lead performance. Directors Lord and Miller also serve up their gratitude towards their star and his absolute commitment to the project over the course of the film's long 102-day shoot.

"Ryan brings a lot of depth to the character that I never even thought of," says Weir in the featurette. "It's like he's revealing what Grace was all along."

Co-starring Sandra Hüller, Milana Vayntrub, and Ken Leung, "Project Hail Mary" lands in cinemas and IMAX across the US on March 20, 2026.