Amazon's new 'Stargate' show raises big questions for the beloved sci-fi universe

Since the wholly unexpected news that Amazon is set to relaunch "Stargate," the internet has gone supernova with rumors, theories, fan suggestions, and an insatiable hunger for any scraps of confirmed news.

Back in November, out of the blue, Amazon announced it was officially moving forward with a brand-new entry into the "Stargate" franchise. Martin Gero, who served as a consultant and co-producer on both the "Atlantis" and "Universe" spin-off shows, is behind the new series and it appears that many members of the original creative team are also involved, including franchise figureheads Joseph Mallozzi, executive producer and writer on each incarnation, plus Brad Wright, showrunner and co-creator of all things "Stargate."

Gero has been deeply embedded in the franchise for years in a variety of roles and even wrote some of the best episodes of "Stargate: Atlantis," including "Grace Under Pressure" (S02, E14), "McKay and Mrs. Miller" (S03, E08), and "First Strike" (S03, E20). Fingers crossed, then, that the new show is in capable hands. Of course, it could still slide into something akin to the " Star Trek: Picard " pattern, where ponderous plotting, recycled reverence, and relentless nostalgia congealed into something oddly reverent and remarkably inert.

Martin Gero on the set of Blindside (Image credit: Getty Images (Scott McDermott/NBC/Warner Brothers/NBCU Photo Bank))

In an interview with Dial the Gate, Gero said discussions were already underway by late 2023, with an early development agreement finalized by June 2024. He added that the quiet period following Amazon's 2022 acquisition of MGM did not reflect waning internal enthusiasm for the franchise.

"To their credit, Amazon had already identified 'Stargate' as a prime candidate for a TV show," Gero said. "They're just a very secretive company. They're a tech company. So the fact that you didn't hear anything isn't about their [lack of] enthusiasm, it was about them internally trying to figure out what to get right."

With writing now scheduled to begin in early 2026, a debut in late 2027 or even 2028 appears increasingly realistic.

"We're starting the writers' room on the other side of the year," Gero said. "These things take about two years, give or take. It might be a little shorter, it might be a little longer, hopefully it's not longer. Just to set everybody's expectations, it's going to be a minute. We wanted to announce early because we didn't want it to leak … It had been 20 or 30 people inside the company that had known about it, and to make a show you have to hire 400 people … We wanted fans to hear it from us and not from a leak."

Gero was careful to stress that the new series is not designed to overwrite existing "Stargate" canon. "We're not here to undo what came before," he said, framing the project as a new entry point rather than a reset.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

"Stargate SG-1" ended after an impressive 10 seasons and more than 200 episodes, with its teams continuing to explore the galaxy as the franchise successfully transitioned into "Stargate: Atlantis." That epic spinoff lasted five seasons and 99 episodes and concluded with the ancient city splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, just a few miles off the California coast. Finally, the vastly underrated "Stargate Universe" ended after just two seasons and 40 episodes, with the crew of the "Destiny" placed into stasis in an attempt to escape pursuing drone ships. The franchise ultimately went dark in May 2011, leaving behind a stranded vessel, a sleeping crew, and a story frozen in time.

Much has changed in the 14 years since. At its peak, a "Stargate" episode cost roughly