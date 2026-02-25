'Invincible' Season 4: Release date, plot, and everything we know

Bulletproof, Dark Samson, Brit, Shapesmith, and Invincible are primed for Season 4 of "Invincible"

Nobody ever said animated superhero sagas had to be virtuous and sanitized, and so Prime Video's "Invincible" keeps proving.

With its violent and often gruesome series chronicling the rise to prominence of a teen caped crusader, Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, as he seeks to balance his growing superpowers with the legacy of his Viltrumite father, Omni-Man. Now, Invincible season 4 is on the horizon, promising even more brutal action.

How will our "Invincible" heroes and villains fare in "Invincible" Season 4, and will Mark’s moral compass realign? Cinch up your Kevlar-reinforced spandex slacks and let’s swoop in for all the details for this upcoming sci-fi show ! Here's everything we know about "Invincible" season 4.

"Invincible" Season 4 lands on Prime Video starting March 18, 2026 (Image credit: Prime Video)

"Invincible's" Season 4 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video beginning on March 18, 2026.

The eight-episode show will debut with a triple-episode premiere, followed by weekly chapters each Thursday.

How to Watch 'Invincible' season 4?

(Image credit: Amazon Studios/Image Comics)

Invincible season 4 will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You can also catch the first three seasons of the show on there, too.

If you're travelling abroad and Invincible isn't available where you are, you can still watch using a VPN. You'll be able to connect to the service you've paid for, no matter where you are on Earth.

"INVINCIBLE" SEASON 4 PLOT

Omni-Man and Allen the Alien in "Invincible" Season 4 (Image credit: Prime Video)

Since it arrived in 2021, the adults-only "Invincible" has fortified its growing TV fanbase with flawed, compelling characters and unexpected storytelling twists. The show is adapted from the award-winning Image Comics title by writer Robert Kirkman and artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The original graphic sci-fi fantasy comic book had a healthy fifteen-year lifespan encompassing a total of 144 issues published between 2003 and 2018.

Last year’s season 3 saw the dimension-hopping madman Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) narrowly escape from Mark's clutches and return to the Technicians after orchestrating the Invincible War and its evil multiverse variants.

Mark also descended into far darker depths of violence in defending his Viltrumite-Thraxan brother Oliver, aka Kid Omni-Man, while Mark and Atom Eve’s romance blossomed amid the overwhelming chaos. And now, a new and greater conflict is looming on the horizon for season 4.

This fourth season’s narrative will target the full Viltrumite War plotline from the renowned Image comic book series, so close-reading fans of those issues will know exactly what’s coming. In addition to the storm of clashing superheroes and their evil intergalactic foes, this upcoming outing will introduce a trio of new antagonists called Thragg, Dinosaurus, and Universa.

“Every season we try to increase the scope and increase the stakes and increase what the villains are capable of and what they represent,” Kirkman revealed to TV Insider regarding Season 4. “[Thragg] is the next step beyond Conquest, the same way that Conquest was in some ways the step beyond Nolan from the first season.

"We're really putting Mark through his paces. Mark has had so many things put before him that he has been able to navigate, but the problems are getting bigger and bigger and bigger. And this is really a season where Mark is put into a place where he’s like, 'How is this going to keep happening? How am I going to keep getting through this? How do I get through this one?'"

"INVINCIBLE" SEASON 4 TEASERS AND TRAILERS

Invincible Season 4 - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This first teaser dropped on Oct. 10, 2025, and showed Mark and Atom Eve back at Burger Mart with a scene of total destruction in the background.

It’s a fun fourth wall-breaking scene that showcases the full spectrum of their personalities as Mark recounts war stories from the finale and mentions some of the many internet memes that have arisen around the "Invincible" show. It’s also got Eve talking about and teasing the progress of the new season and even includes some cool Thragg concept art!

Invincible Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer just arrived on Jan. 22, highlighting Mark’s healing process after the Invincible War's destructive events and the bracing fact that the Viltrumites are coming to Earth.

Every day, more allies are added to the planet’s defenses to break their power-fueled grip on the galaxy. From the looks of it, it’s going to be a tornado of tempers and tumultuous mega-fights.

"INVINCIBLE" SEASON 4 VOICE CAST

Lee Pace will voice the villainous Thragg in "Invincible" Season 4 (Image credit: Prime Video)

"Invincible" Season 4 showcases the myriad talents of Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson/Invincible), Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), and J.K. Simmons (Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man).

Joining them are Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve), Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien), Walton Goggins (Cecil), Zazie Beetz (Amber), Zachary Quinto (Robot), Chris Diamantopoulos (Donald), Ben Schwartz (Shapesmith), Clancy Brown (Damien Darkblood), Jay Pharoah (Bulletproof), and Mark Hamill (Art).

This fresh season’s excellent voice ensemble adds newcomers Danai Gurira (Universa), Lee Pace (Thragg, ruthless ruler of the Viltrum Empire), and Matthew Rhys (Dinosaurus).

"INVINCIBLE" SEASON 4 WRITERS, DIRECTORS, AND CREW

Universa and Atom Eve engaged in a fierce fight in "Invincible" Season 4 (Image credit: Prime Video)

"Invincible" Season 4 is produced by Skybound Animation Studio and has a stacked roster of executive producers on board, including Robert Kirkman (original creator of the Invincible comics), David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Catherine Winder, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg.

Then, if that wasn't enough executive production for you, Helen Leigh and Cory Walker are also on board as co-executive producers, with Shaun O’Neil, Jeff Allen, and Dan Duncan serving as the series' supervising directors.

All previous seasons of "Invincible" are available now on Prime Video.