Ever wanted a slice of the cosmos at home? You can buy genuine meteorite as a keepsake for home. But did you know you can unveil incredible detail that you can't see with the naked eye, too? All it takes is knowing what to look for and what you need to make a successful observation.

I'll take you through the process of identifying and studying a genuine meteorite sample from the comfort of your own home and make personal recommendations for gear that I've found useful for the best results. Want to observe right away? See our step-by-step TL;DR below.

TLDR how to observe a meteorite using a microscope

Choose the right microscope for the job: A dome loupe or hand lens works well on location, or a stereo microscope is a good option for slice samples and 3D views.

A dome loupe or hand lens works well on location, or a stereo microscope is a good option for slice samples and 3D views. Light your meteorite from above: The meteorite's opaqueness will stop any light from transmitting through it.

The meteorite's opaqueness will stop any light from transmitting through it. Different colored stage plates may offer different views: Depending on the color of the stage plate you're using, you will get different views of the texture and colors of your meteorite.

Depending on the color of the stage plate you're using, you will get different views of the texture and colors of your meteorite. Check the fusion crust for authenticity: This should be abraded and melted from friction and high temperatures, so it will look softer and more irregular than the inner surface.

This should be abraded and melted from friction and high temperatures, so it will look softer and more irregular than the inner surface. Check if it's magnetic: Meteorites are magnetic, so test for authenticity with a magnet.

Meteorites are magnetic, so test for authenticity with a magnet. Areas of observation: The fusion crust offers many noticeable observations, such as texture, colors and patterns.

The fusion crust offers many noticeable observations, such as texture, colors and patterns. Top tips for observing meteorites: Research your meteorite first to understand what you might be able to observe and check the sample size matches your microscope.

1. Choosing the right microscope to observe meteorites

Interchangeable stage plates enabled optimal contrast and could be tailored to a specific part of the specimen; the Celestron Labs S10-60 stereo microscope has black, white and translucent stage plates. (Image credit: Heather Byne)

If you have access to high-tech laboratory equipment, you would use a microtome to slice extremely thin sections of your meteorite to mount on a slide. However, there are plenty of ways your specimens can be magnified at home so you can investigate the beautiful patterns, colors and textures that make up these interesting space rocks.

For a large meteorite, a dome loupe or hand lens can give you a magnified view of the outer surface. Both are portable, so they can be used on location. However, they are limited to 5x to 10x magnification.

To buy: Dome magnifier This portable, inexpensive and power-free 40x optical grade dome magnifier is just about as magnified as you want to get before switching to a microscope.

To observe more details, you must obtain a thin-slice sample that fits on a microscope stage. A stereo microscope can provide a three-dimensional image, which is useful for seeing textures, especially on the meteorite's raw edge, the fusion crust. It is also important to illuminate your specimen from above, because the meteorite will be opaque and thus block any light transmission through the specimen.

We used an inexpensive spotlight as a top light, to adapt the Swift SW380T for solid specimens at higher magnifications. (Image credit: Heather Byne)

We used the Celestron Labs S10-60 stereo microscope because it has both features. It also has interchangeable stage plates — black, white and translucent — to enable optimal contrast. This microscope had low magnification, and although this provided a wide field of view, it limited the amount of detail we could see.



Then, we switched to the Swift SW380T, a compound microscope that has high-quality lenses and offers much higher magnification and XY stage navigation. Unfortunately, the SW380T does not have a top light. However, we used a spotlight to illuminate the meteorite from above and successfully observed the specimen at 250x magnification.

2. Setting up your microscope

A lower magnification of 30x allowed a wider field of view. This helped more of the fusion crust to be visualized. (Image credit: Heather Byne)

Use a working distance of 2.1-inches (54 mm) , depending on your sample size

, depending on your sample size Light from above using the upper LED

Swap between the black and white plate under the sample, depending on the feature you want to observe

Setting up the Celestron Labs S10-60 stereo microscope was simple. With a working distance of 2.1-inches (54 mm), it was easily capable of accommodating our 0.04-inch (1 mm) specimen lying flat. We could even use Blue Tack to mount the meteorite upright and observe the fusion crust at a height of 0.6-inch (16 mm).