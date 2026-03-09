Click for next article

Smart telescopes have taken the astronomy world by storm over the past six years, with all manner of models now on the market catering to all budgets and expertise levels. They have transformed astrophotography, bringing distant nebulae and galaxies into the range of the average person in high-definition, full-color images for the first time.

These ingenious devices are simple to use. Simply download the relevant app onto your smartphone, hook it up to the telescope via Wi-Fi, set your location, run through any automatic setup routines the telescope might require and away you go. There’s no visual eyepiece to look through — your smart telescope is essentially a telescopic camera, and the image builds up in 10-second increments on your phone screen.

Gone are the times of straining your eyesight through an eyepiece on a traditional telescope to try and catch a glimpse of a faint fuzzy — smart telescopes present the universe in wonderful technicolor.

But how should you decide which smart telescope suits you best? Check out this handy guide, which runs down the main brands and their current product range to find the perfect smart telescope for you.

How to choose the right smart telescope for you

Unistellar smart telescopes

Unistellar were one of the first manufacturers of smart telescopes. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

One of the first manufacturers of smart telescopes to get their product to market was the French company Unistellar, with their eVscope reaching customers in 2020.

With a Newtonian design, the eVscope's aperture is 4.5-inches (114 mm), which, as far as smart telescopes go, is quite large. Its focal length is 450mm, and it has a 1.3MP Sony IMX224 CMOS color imaging sensor. However, this model has since been largely superseded by the eVscope 2, which has the same aperture and focal length, but a much improved 7.7MP Sony IMX347 CMOS sensor and an exclusive link-up with Nikon to produce an electronic eyepiece. This eyepiece is different to a regular eyepiece on a normal telescope. Rather than the telescope focusing the light to the eyepiece, the Nikon eyepiece on the eVscope 2 is an OLED micro-display — a tiny electronic screen that mimics the immersive experience of looking through a real telescope eyepiece by projecting the digitized image to infinity.

The eVscope 2 has a field of view of 34 x 47 arcminutes, which is just a little wider than the angular diameter of the full Moon (approximately 30 arcminutes, or half a degree). Therefore, it is suitable for imaging the Moon (or the Sun with the addition of a suitable solar filter, available separately) or large deep-sky objects such as the Andromeda Galaxy, the Orion Nebula, and the North America Nebula. It is not suited to imaging the planets, which will appear very small in the field of view. At best, it is capable of just about resolving Saturn's rings and seeing the gap between the planet and the rings. Comets with long tails will, however, be suitable quarry to chase down with the eVscope 2.

Meanwhile, the eQuinox range is of a similar design to their eVscope, but lacks the Nikon eyepiece and has a slightly smaller CMOS sensor (6.2MP), but trades this in for longer battery life (11 hours compared to 9 hours) and a lower price.

Then there’s Unistellar’s Odyssey range, comprised of the Odyssey and the Odyssey Pro. The Odyssey smart telescopes are aimed more at beginners and, therefore, are simpler to use and more lightweight than their heavy-duty cousins, the eVscope and eQuinox, weighing just 8.8 lbs (4 kg) compared to 15.5 lbs (7 kg). This makes the Odyssey more portable and suitable for taking on holiday, to a dark-sky site or a local stargazing event. However, their battery life of five hours is a limitation. The Odyssey smart telescopes are smaller, however, with 3.3-inch (85mm) apertures and 320mm focal lengths, though the Odyssey Pro is equipped with the Nikon eyepiece technology, and its imaging sensor is a Sony IMX415 chip with 8MP. There’s even a limited edition version in bright red.

The Odyssey range has a field of view of 33.6 x 45 arcminutes, so a little smaller than the eVscope and eQuinox, but it actually frames smaller deep-sky objects much better. It is still not best suited to solar system imaging, though.

Given their prices are in excess of $2500, going up to $4999, Unistellar is definitely operating at the premium end of the market.

Vaonis smart telescopes

Vaonis offer three models of smart telescopes. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

Another French smart telescope company is Vaonis, who have quickly established themselves as a leader of the field. They currently have three models on the market: The Vespera II, the Vespera X and the Vespera Pro.

The Vespera II, as the name suggests, is an upgrade of Vaonis’ original smart telescope, the Vespera. Its white, ovoid shape is unmistakable, and costing $1750, it is firmly in the mid-price range.

At 2-inches (50mm), its aperture and focal length (250mm) are far smaller than those of the Unistellar smart telescopes, but its Sony IMX585 color CMOS sensor at 8.3MP still out-punches the Unistellar’s imaging chips. It has a much larger field of view, too, of 2.5 x 1.4 degrees (150 x 84 arcminutes), which means that objects inevitably look much smaller in the vast field of view compared to the Unistellar models. This effectively rules out solar system imaging. Battery life is also not great, at just four hours.