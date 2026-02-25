Selecting the right camera for astrophotography is a tale of two halves; on the one hand, it can be a minefield, and on the other, you can choose almost any camera these days, and chances are it will do a great job. The thing is, great may not be the best, so we’re going to delve into the intricacies of the main camera systems in this guide.

Astrophotography requires cameras with low read noise and strong high ISO performance, as high as ISO 6400. Modern sensors, particularly those with ISO invariance, where underexposing at base ISO and pushing shadows in post matches high-ISO in-camera results with lower noise, have revolutionized exposure flexibility for deep-sky imaging.

The camera system you choose may also need to be used with star trackers and smaller telescopes, so in the latter situation, at least, smaller APS-C and Micro Four Thirds cameras may be the best choice.

What astrophotographers need

(Image credit: Harry Bennett / Future)

Astrophotography requires a robust lens ecosystem featuring fast, low-distortion prime and wide zoom lenses with maximum apertures between f/1.2 and f/2.8. Primes are typically faster than zooms, but the latter still provide excellent image quality and all-important flexibility.

Fast lenses of either persuasion are essential for light gathering and sharp star rendition. This is essential for light gathering and helping to keep ISO levels low. Other useful features include low-light autofocus modes (OM System's Starry Sky AF down to -8EV, Panasonic's Starlight AF), enhanced EVF brightness modes (Nikon's Starlight View) and built-in intervalometers. A handful of cameras even have illuminated buttons, but these are few and far between.

Full-frame sensors excel at light-gathering and low noise; APS-C offers portability with reasonable performance; Micro Four Thirds maximizes portability but requires longer exposures to compensate for the narrower maximum apertures of wide-angle Micro Four Thirds lenses. As we said, it can be a minefield.

Cameras for astrophotography: Canon EOS

(Image credit: James Abbott)

Canon EOS R mirrorless cameras, including the R6 Mark II, R8, R5, R5 Mark II, are perfect for astrophotography thanks to full-frame sensors that deliver excellent high-ISO performance in low-light conditions.

Useful features include bright live-view EVFs for real-time framing and precise manual focus in darkness and an electronic shutter for vibration-free exposures. A couple of models have illuminated buttons, but this is only the flagship EOS R1 and the high-performance EOS R3.

Thanks to strong ISO-invariant behavior, especially the R5/R6 series, these cameras offer effective shadow recovery, which is crucial for extracting faint deep-sky details and nightscape foregrounds without introducing excessive noise.

The discontinued EOS Ra enhanced H-alpha transmission 4× for nebula imaging, but current R-series bodies still deliver strong performance for both wide-field nightscapes and tracked deep-sky work through excellent dynamic range and noise control.

