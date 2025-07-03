Best Fujifilm lenses in 2025: Level up your Fujifilm camera this Amazon Prime Day

The Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 lens is one of our favorite Fujifilm lenses for astrophotography.

To get the best results from your Fujifilm camera, you need a top-notch Fujifilm lens to go with it. Fujifilm has carved out a niche that focuses on creativity, tactile control and stunning image quality. This guide will go through some of the best XF and GFX lenses for Fujifilm cameras.

We've tested a range of lenses and detailed exactly what makes each lens special. You don't have to stick with one lens; professional photographers and serious enthusiasts often have several lenses on hand and switch between them as the situation dictates. Our guide will cover a variety of lenses that offer telephoto capability, superfast apertures and wide angles while considering their value and technical prowess.

We've given the weight of each lens, and the heavier lenses may need one of the best tripods.

Best XF wide zoom

Image 1 of 7 The Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 LM WR II lens has a great variable focal length, which provides versatile shooting options. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 LM WR II lens has a relatively fast aperture of f/2.8. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 LM WR II lens is 37% lighter than its predecessor. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 LM WR II lens has a red XF zoom at the base. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 LM WR II lens' aperture ring has an auto-lock button and a switch to dampen the clicking noise. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 LM WR II lens fits all Fujifilm X-mount cameras. (Image credit: Future) The lens cap can be removed and replaced easily for the Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 LM WR II lens. (Image credit: Future)

Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II Best XF wide zoom Specifications Type: APS-C Mount type: Fujfilm X-mount Focal range: 16-55mm Aperture range: f/2.8 - f/22 Autofocus: Yes Thread size: 72mm Weight: 14.5 ounces (410 g) Today's Best Deals Preorder at BHPhoto Check Amazon

Buy it if: ✅ You need a versatile zoom. The focal-length range on this zoom makes it suitable for everyday scenarios and a wide range of photographic subjects.



✅ You shoot astrophotography. This is a great astrophotography lens thanks to its f/2.8 aperture and variable focal length for different night-sky targets.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You regularly shoot with an ultra-wide or telephoto focal length. If you work primarily in one focal length range, then the 16-55mm focal length range might not fit your specific needs.



❌ Your camera lacks in-body image stabilization (IBIS). This lens lacks optical image stabilization, so it wouldn't be suitable for shooting in low-light conditions with a camera that lacks IBIS.

The bottom line 🔎 Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 LM WR II: A remarkable lens with stellar optical performance for all kinds of photography, thanks to the fast f/2.8 aperture and variable focal length

The Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 LM WR II is the second version of Fujifilm's flagship standard zoom on the X-mount system. It's designed to be the ultimate all-rounder, capable of handling everything from astrophotography to wide-angle landscapes and portraits. Compared with its predecessor, this iteration of the lens is 37% lighter and more compact, making it perfect for everyday shooting.

During our astrophotography testing, the Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 LM WR II performed well and captured a wide range of celestial phenomena, including the Orion Nebula, Mars and the Big Dipper. The fast f/2.8 aperture let in lots of light, and the variable focal length allowed us to shoot different targets. For example, we used the full 55 mm focal length to photograph the Orion Nebula and the wide focal lengths for larger targets, like the Big Dipper. Yes, star trails become slightly more pronounced with more zoom, but pairing this lens with one of the best star trackers would create crystal-clear nightscapes.

The lens is weather sealed in 12 points, making it a good choice for challenging conditions involving dust and moisture. There is also a "click" switch for the aperture ring that can silence or enable the tactile clicking sound that accompanies the switching of apertures. Although this lens lacks optical image stabilization (OIS), many newer Fujifilm cameras feature in-body image stabilization (IBIS), so this is only an issue if your camera body lacks it.

The Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 LM WR II is a high-performance lens for Fujifilm X-series users. It has a constant f/2.8 aperture, meaning it will keep that aperture value for the entire range of focal lengths, and it is more portable than its predecessor. This is surely an essential lens for any serious photographer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II Attributes Notes Design Compact and lightweight lens Performance Constant aperture for great all-round photography Functionality Versatile focal length and weather sealed in 12 points

Best XF ultra-wide zoom

Image 1 of 8 The Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 lens has a spherical front element that helps to achieve the ultra-wide focal lengths. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 lens is quite hefty and feels balanced only on a large camera like the Fujifilm X-H2. (Image credit: Future) Despite being large, the Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 lens fits onto all Fujifilm X-series cameras. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 lens maintains a relatively fast f/2.8 aperture and performed well during astrophotography sessions. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 lens has low dispersion elements (ED) and super ED elements that work to prevent chromatic aberration and maintain sharpness. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 lens can still get an f/2.8 aperture, even at an 8mm focal length. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 lens is another XF zoom from Fujifilm. (Image credit: Future) The lens cap felt sturdy while being easy to replace after each shoot. (Image credit: Future)

Fujifilm Fujinon XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR Best ultra-wide-angle zoom lens Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type: APS-C Mount type: Fujifilm X-mount Focal range: 8-16mm Aperture range: f/2.8 - f/22 Autofocus: Yes Thread size: N/A Weight: 1.8 pounds (805 g) Today's Best Deals View at Adorama View at Walmart View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super-wide angle coverage + Constant f/2.8 aperture + Excellent optical sharpness Reasons to avoid - Heavy for X-mount - Expensive - No front filter thread

Buy it if: ✅ You need an ultra-wide perspective. The huge 8mm wide-angle focal length makes this lens perfect for capturing expansive scenes such as vast star fields and sweeping landscapes.



✅ You regularly shoot in low light. The constant f/2.8 aperture is excellent for distinguishing subjects in dim conditions and astrophotography.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize portability. At 1.8 pounds, this is a heavy and bulky lens, which means it's not the best option for traveling to shoots.



❌ You use screw-on filters. The bulbous front element of this lens makes it incompatible with traditional screw-on filters and requires a specialized filter system.

The bottom line 🔎 Fujifilm Fujinon XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR: A powerful, ultra-wide zoom lens that offers exceptional image quality for photographers who need to capture very wide fields of view

This lens is designed for X-mount photographers who need ultra-wide capabilities while maintaining a fast f/2.8 aperture. It is ideal for capturing sprawling landscapes, wide star fields and large architecture. It has a robust construction and contains aspherical lens elements that work to minimize aberration and ensure edge-to-edge sharpness.

During our astrophotography testing, we used this lens with both the Fujifilm X-H2 and the Fujifilm X-T50 to photograph wide star fields and identify the Pleiades, Orion and Taurus. The extra-low dispersion (ED) and super ED elements were good at minimizing chromatic aberration. Although some was still visible in extremely zoomed-in shots, we managed to sustain detail across the whole frame.

The constant f/2.8 aperture across the zoom range offers consistent exposure and depth-of-field control — a significant advantage for those who shoot in variable light. The lens has high optical prowess. However, it may not be suitable for photographers who rely on standard screw-on filters because the convex front element prevents their use.

Despite being large and heavy, the Fujinon XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR is a cornerstone lens for those who regularly shoot at wide angles. At just under $1,500, this is not a cheap lens, but it offers amazing optical quality and range for APS-C photographers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fujifilm Fujinon XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR Attributes Notes Design Hefty build with an aspherical lens design Performance Incredible wide-angle detail Functionality Constant f/2.8 aperture and variable wide focal length

Best XF wide prime

Image 1 of 11 The Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 works well with the X-H2 for astrophotography. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 is a sharp and lightweight lens that deserves a place in your kit bag. (Image credit: Future) We used the Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 with a range of cameras, including the Fujifilm X-T50, to test their astrophotography ability. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 lets in a lot of light, making it great for astrophotography and low-light situations. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 lens can fit on all Fujifilm X-series cameras, including the compact X-M5. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 has a fixed focal length that allows it to have a superfast f/1.4 aperture. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 is not the most compact Fujifilm prime lens, but it fits nicely in the palm of your hand. (Image credit: Future) Dials at the bottom of the Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 lens control the aperture range. (Image credit: Future) The button on the aperture ring acts as a lock for the auto-aperture setting so you don't accidentally go auto when shooting a certain aperture. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 has a sleek lens cap that is easy to remove and replace. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 has an X-mount and fits on all Fujifilm X-series cameras. (Image credit: Future)

Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR Best wide-angle prime lens Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type: APS-C prime Mount type: Fujfilm X-mount Focal range: 18mm Aperture range: f/1.4 - f/16 Autofocus: Yes Thread size: 62mm Weight: 13.1 ounces (370 g) Today's Best Deals View at Adorama View at Amazon View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Huge f/1.4 aperture + Razor-sharp detail + Compact design Reasons to avoid - Larger than other fast primes - Chromatic aberration on raw image files

Buy it if: ✅ You shoot a lot of astrophotography or low-light subjects. The superfast f/1.4 aperture on this lens can capture faint stars in the night sky and is ideal for capturing detail in dim conditions.



✅ You need a shallow depth of field. The f/1.4 aperture makes it easy to achieve subject isolation and bokeh effects in your photography.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer super-compact lenses. Although it's not huge, the XF 18mm f/1.4 is larger than Fujifilm's compact f/2 primes.



❌ You're on a tight budget. This lens is more expensive than rival lenses from Sigma and Viltrox.

The bottom line 🔎 Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR: A fast prime lens with superb optics and incredible astro performance in a weather-resistant package

The Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR impressively combines a fast f/1.4 aperture and strong optical quality, delivering bright images of star fields and capturing faint objects in the night sky. This is equivalent to 27mm on a full-frame system and is a versatile prime lens for a range of photography types.

When we tested the Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR for astrophotography, we captured bright star fields featuring the Orion Nebula, Mars, and the Pleiades and Beehive star clusters. We used this lens with a Fujifilm X-T50 and found that there was some chromatic aberration present in the raw image files. However, this was easily fixed by lens correction applied during JPEG formatting in-camera or correction in Adobe Photoshop.

In line with Fujifilm's focus on manual controls, there is an aperture ring that allows for intuitive exposure adjustments and a lock button that prevents the ring from slipping into auto-aperture. It doesn't feature optical image stabilization, but in-body image stabilization in newer Fujifilm cameras compensates for this omission.

The Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR is priced just under $1,000, which is more expensive than rival models, such as the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN and the Viltrox AF 13mm f/1.4. Even with this in mind, there is no denying that this lens is an investment that pays you back in amazing image quality and performance. This lens can upgrade your Fujifilm camera's astrophotography ability. We even tried it on a small Fujifilm X-M5, and it captured the Orion Nebula!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR Attributes Notes Design Solid build; aperture ring with an auto-lock button Performance Great astro and low-light ability Functionality Weather-sealed and fast aperture

Best 50mm lens

Image 1 of 4 The Fujifilm XF 50mm f/2 R WR lens offers amazing optics for an amazing value, with a 50mm focal length and a fast f/2 aperture. (Image credit: Fujifilm) The Fujifilm XF 50mm f/2 R WR also comes in silver. (Image credit: Fujifilm) The Fujifilm XF 50mm f/2 R WR lens comes with a lens hood attachment. (Image credit: Fujifilm) The Fujifilm XF 50mm f/2 R WR lens has an aperture ring that goes up to f/2 and would be great for astrophotography. (Image credit: Fujifilm)