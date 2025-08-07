Unistellar eQuinox 2 is over $700 cheaper — perfect for nebula and galaxy hunting in the summer skies
Explore the wonders of the cosmos and save over $700 on this Unistellar eQuinox 2 bundle, including an official backpack for taking it to dark sky sites.
Sam's Club is offering the Unistellar eQuinox 2 with an official backpack for only $2498, which is a huge $730 saving when compared to both items on Unistellar's shop.
The eQuinox 2 is a powerful smart telescope that can find a vast number of deep-space objects with ease. It is especially useful for fainter objects like galaxies and nebulas due to the live-stacking capability, which allows for more detailed images by using multiple exposures and live image processing.
We rated it four and a half stars in our full Unistellar eQuinox 2 review and it features in our guides for the best smart telescopes, best telescopes and best telescopes for deep space. It has a 6.2MP camera too so that you can keep those amazing images of the cosmos for years to come.
Prefer to buy from your known retailer? Unistellar and Amazon both have this in stock but they're not discounted.
In our full Unistellar eQuinox 2 review, we captured stunning images of the Whirlpool and Cigar galaxies. We were incredibly impressed by its ability to deliver stunning views of deep-sky objects even from light-polluted areas. This smart telescope is featured in five of our guides, including the best telescopes and best smart telescopes.
We featured it in our guides for deep space telescopes and best telescopes for kids because of its great automatic tracking and image stacking. The eQuinox 2 allows for easy location of faint deep-space objects like the Veil Nebula or Bode's galaxy and then the 'Enhanced Vision' option stacks images to build a stronger a clearer image of your chosen target. The longer you leave the telescope on 'Enhanced Vision' while trained on a particular target, the more detail, color and sharpness you get.
This deal gets you the eQuinox 2 with the official Unistellar backpack for $2498 from Sam's Club. The price on the Unistellar website is typically $3228 for both, meaning you can save a huge $730 in this amazing deal. The backpack is a worthwhile accessory for the eQuinox 2, as quite a few of these
The Unistellar eQuinox 2 is a smart telescope that makes exploring the cosmos incredibly accessible, even for beginners. The telescope is controlled via a user-friendly smartphone app, which guides you to objects in the night sky for observation or easy astrophotography. Whether you are an aspiring astrophotographer looking to capture the treasures of the universe or simply want to enjoy unparalleled views of the night sky, this telescope is sure to wow you.
Key features: 4.5-inch aperture, 450mm focal length, f/4 focal ratio, Newtonian reflector design, Sony IMX347 CMOS sensor, 6.2MP camera, motorized alt-azimuth mount with go-to capability, Smart Light Pollution Reduction technology, 5000+ object sky catalog, 64GB, 11-hour battery life, 20 lbs (including tripod).
Product launched: February 2023
Price history: On the Unistellar website the eQuinox 2 retails for $2799 and the backpack retails for $429, making a total of $3228 but this deal from Sam's Club is offering both items for just $2498.
Price comparison: Sam's Club: $2199 | Unistellar: $3228 | Amazon: $2799
Reviews consensus: In our Unistellar eQuinox 2 review, we praised its user-friendly nature and powerful observational capabilities. Thanks to automatic tracking and smart light pollution reduction, this makes it a breeze for celestial observation, whether you are a beginner or an experienced astronomer.
Space.com: ★★★★½ | LiveScience: ★★★★½
Featured in guides: best smart telescopes, best telescopes, best telescopes for kids, best telescopes for beginners, best telescopes for deep space
✅ Buy it if: You want a user-friendly smart telescope for easy astrophotography and automatic deep space observation.
❌ Don't buy it if: You prefer a traditional telescope where you can find objects yourself, or if you are looking for a more budget-friendly option.
