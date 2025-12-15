These Canon 18x50 image-stabilized binoculars are my top choice for up-close stargazing — even cheaper than Black Friday

By Contributions from published

30% savings on the Canon 18x50 IS UD all-weather binoculars are great for stable stargazing at a high magnification. They are at their cheapest price ahead of the Christmas holidays in this deal from Amazon, for only $11.

A person looking through the Canon 18x50 IS binoculars with a pale sky in the background with a black Space.com Cyber Monday badge in the upper-left corner.
(Image credit: Future)

I've tested a bunch of image-stabilized binoculars and the Canon 18x50 IS all-weather binoculars not only have super-high 18x magnification, but have huge 50mm objective lenses for letting in plenty of light. This is a huge plus while stargazing as it improves the brightness of dim night sky objects like galaxies and nebulas. These are now at their cheapest price and even cheaper than their Black Friday deal, a huge 30% off the retail price.

You can get the Canon 18x50 IS all-weather binoculars on sale for $1155 from Amazon.