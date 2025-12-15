I've tested a bunch of image-stabilized binoculars and the Canon 18x50 IS all-weather binoculars not only have super-high 18x magnification, but have huge 50mm objective lenses for letting in plenty of light. This is a huge plus while stargazing as it improves the brightness of dim night sky objects like galaxies and nebulas. These are now at their cheapest price and even cheaper than their Black Friday deal, a huge 30% off the retail price.

You can get the Canon 18x50 IS all-weather binoculars on sale for $1155 from Amazon.

I gave them a huge four stars in my Canon 18x50 IS binoculars review, dubbing them 'stargazing ready' due to the 18x magnification and bright views from 50mm objectives. I really think that the premium features included in these binoculars are worth the price and now they are even cheaper.