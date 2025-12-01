Amazon's 23 best Cyber Monday deals on telescopes, binoculars and cameras
Have you been checking your Amazon app all weekend? Stop! We've rounded up the best deals from Amazon for you this Cyber Monday. Last chance to save big!
Black Friday may have ended, but Cyber Monday is here in full force. Amazon has had great deals throughout the Black Friday weekend, but it doesn't end there. There are still some great deals out there, and more to come, so we've rounded up the best deals we've found at Amazon for telescopes, binoculars and cameras so far.
For anyone who has been obsessively checking their Amazon app over the weekend and tracking telescopes, binoculars or cameras, this round-up is your quick go-to to see the best offers on top-quality products we recommend. Let us do the hard work so you don't have to.
Telescopes
This beginner-friendly telescope has been ranked by us as the best budget telescope. That was when it was $380, so with a further $40 off this Cyber Monday, you really can't go wrong. We recommend it for impressive views of the moon and planets.
If you're looking for a telescope that can give you views of nearby planets or deep space objects, the Nexstar 8SE is the one to choose. We rank it as one of the best telescopes and with a whopping $200 off this Cyber Monday, you'd be mad to miss this deal.