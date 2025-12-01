Black Friday may have ended, but Cyber Monday is here in full force. Amazon has had great deals throughout the Black Friday weekend, but it doesn't end there. There are still some great deals out there, and more to come, so we've rounded up the best deals we've found at Amazon for telescopes, binoculars and cameras so far.

For anyone who has been obsessively checking their Amazon app over the weekend and tracking telescopes, binoculars or cameras, this round-up is your quick go-to to see the best offers on top-quality products we recommend. Let us do the hard work so you don't have to.

Kat Bayly Freelance contributor Kat has been freelancing for Space.com for a number of years, and with a keen interest in all things related to nature, she often spends time looking at the moon and stars in her spare time. She also has experience in searching for genuine deals during the biggest sales events of the year.

Telescopes

Best budget telescope Save $40 Celestron Inspire 100AZ: was $380 now $340 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This beginner-friendly telescope has been ranked by us as the best budget telescope. That was when it was $380, so with a further $40 off this Cyber Monday, you really can't go wrong. We recommend it for impressive views of the moon and planets.