As breathtaking as the night sky is, there's no denying that actually tracking down stellar objects, whether for observation or astrophotography, can take some work. That's where the ZWO Seestar S50 comes in, a smart telescope that handles virtually everything for you, and it's $26 off in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

You can get the ZWO Seestar S50 telescope on sale right now at Amazon for $549.

If you dream of capturing the cosmos, you really can't go wrong with the ZWO Seestar S50, which we rank as one of the best beginner telescopes and best smart telescopes. Not only does it take fantastic images, deep space, but it's portable enough that you can pack it up and take it to a less light-polluted area.

In our review of the ZWO Seestar S50, Jamie Carter, our expert reviewer, called it "An excellent choice for astrophotographers and astronomers at any stage of their skill and experience." He praised the intuitiveness of its app and awarded it an impressive four and a half stars.