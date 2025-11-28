A "hugely enjoyable product that punches way above its price point", the ZWO Seestar S50 smart telescope is $26 off this Black Friday

Want a beginner-friendly telescope that makes deep sky astrophotography a breeze? Our expert reviewer raved about this ZWO Seestar S50 scope, awarding it four and a half stars, and it's even cheaper in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

A zwo seestar s50 smart telescope in front of leaves in a garden.
(Image credit: Jamie Carter)

As breathtaking as the night sky is, there's no denying that actually tracking down stellar objects, whether for observation or astrophotography, can take some work. That's where the ZWO Seestar S50 comes in, a smart telescope that handles virtually everything for you, and it's $26 off in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

You can get the ZWO Seestar S50 telescope on sale right now at Amazon for $549.

