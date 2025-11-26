The Nikon D850 is one of the best DSLR cameras out there, but isn't in production anymore. However, BH Photo and Video are offering you a chance to grab it with a huge $600 Black Friday discount for only $1997. It has a 45MP sensor, 153 autofocus (AF) points and a native base ISO of 64, which delivers incredible dynamic range in your photographs. With only two days left until Black Friday officially kicks off, we are starting to see plenty of deals heating up around cameras, lenses and telescopes.

I gave it a huge four and a half stars in my expert Nikon D850 review, where I praised its ability to take high-resolution stills with excellent dynamic range. It features in three of our buying guides, including the best Nikon cameras. The modern equivalent of the D850 is our best camera for astrophotography, the Nikon Z8, which is also on sale for Black Friday. It has in-body image stabilization (IBIS), 493-point autofocus (AF) and 8K video functionality.