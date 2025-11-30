If you're looking for a versatile camera that is also able to take superb pictures of the night sky, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II fits the bill. Plus, you can save a huge $499 at Walmart this Black Friday weekend. The deal only includes the camera body, so you will need to purchase a compatible lens.

You can get the Canon EOS R5 Mark II on sale right now at Walmart for $3400.

Don't be fooled, though, we think the claimed RRP of $4399 and $1000 saving is a little misleading. We've seen the R5 Mark II typically selling for around £3899 recently.



Our expert, James Abbott, gave it four and a half stars out of five in his review of the Canon EOS R5 Mark II,