Increase your chances of capturing a photograph of one of the Orionid meteors with one of our best Canon cameras, the Canon EOS R5 II. The shower peaks on the night of Oct. 20 and comes at the same time as the new moon for great viewing conditions. This deal from Walmart is offering the R5 Mark II with a versatile RF 24-105mm f/4 lens for just $4925, a huge $574 saving on the retail price. This comes before both Amazon kicks off its Prime Day in October on Oct. 7 and Walmart Deals running from Oct. 7-12.

You can get the Canon EOS R5 Mark II with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens on sale right now at Walmart for $4925.

The Orionid meteor shower is an annual event that occurs because of the Earth's passage through debris left by comet 1P/Halley (Halley's comet). The meteor shower is happening between Oct. 2 - Nov. 12, with the peak arriving around the night of Oct. 20. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is a great low-light camera and has great interval shooting settings for necessary continuous shooting. We also have an in-depth guide on how to photograph a meteor shower.

We gave the Canon EOS R5 Mark II four stars in our full review, praising it as a phenomenal all-around camera that excels at capturing the cosmos. With a high-resolution full-frame sensor and superior low-light performance, it's one of our top choices for astrophotographers.

Image 1 of 7 The Canon EOS R5 Mark II works with all Canon RF mount lenses. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has a range of direct access controls. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has a fully articulating LCD screen for flexibility during shoots. (Image credit: James Abbott) The 3.2-inch rear LCD touchscreen is intuitive and easy to use. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Canon EOS R5 II has a secondary LCD monitor for quickly checking camera settings. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has one SD card slot and one CFexpress type B card slot. (Image credit: James Abbott) The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has the usual range of jacks that make it a brilliant choice for professional photographers and videographers. (Image credit: James Abbott)

In our full Canon EOS R5 Mark II review, we highlighted the advanced autofocus system and its ability to maintain pristine image quality even at higher ISO settings—a crucial feature for low-light astrophotography.

Paired with the versatile RF 24-105mm f/4L lens, you have a setup ready for anything from wide-field nightscapes to detailed shots of the moon. The 24mm focal length means you can capture a wide portion of the sky while interval shooting for the best chances of capturing the meteor streaks. For serious astrophotographers who want the best glass with a very wide aperture, Walmart is also offering $199 off the Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM lens, a serious bit of glass we gave four stars in our review.

This bundle saves you $574 compared to the original retail price of $5499, and is $174 less than the sale price currently available on Amazon. Both Amazon and Walmart are starting their October sales events on Oct. 7, so this is likely to be a limited-time offer.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is an ideal tool for astrophotography, providing the high resolution needed for stellar detail and strong interval shooting settings required to capture fast-moving targets like the Orionid meteors. This is a professional-level camera that also excels in other photography styles and has 8K video capability.

The next new moon is on Oct. 21 and will offer dark skies perfect for photographing the peak of the Orionids, stars and faint deep-sky objects. If you have been looking for a powerful camera that can handle every task you throw at it, this deal is a great opportunity to get some serious money off one of the best Canon cameras around.

Key features: 45MP Full-Frame Stacked BSI CMOS sensor, RF/RF-S lens mount, ISO range 100-51200, 5.76m dot OLED viewfinder, 8K up to 60 FPS, 4K up to 120 FPS, 1.64 lbs (746 g) with card and battery, weather-sealed body, RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM lens included.

Product launched: July 2024

Price history: The Canon EOS R5 Mark II with the 24-105mm lens kit typically retails for $5499 but has dropped to $4925. This price also beats the curren

Price comparison: Walmart: $4925 | Amazon: $5099 | BHPhotoVideo: $5199

Reviews consensus: In our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review, we praised the camera for its exceptional image quality, superior autofocus, and incredible low-light performance, making it one of the best mirrorless cameras for astrophotography.

Space: ★★★★½ Digital Camera World: ★★★★★ LiveScience: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best Canon cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want a professional-grade camera with best-in-class resolution and low-light performance for capturing the Orionid meteor shower and deep-sky objects.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are a beginner looking for a more affordable entry-level camera, or if you only shoot landscapes during the day.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.