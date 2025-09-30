Photograph the Orionids with this Canon EOS R5 Mark II and lens bundle — now $574 off from Walmart
This limited-time deal gets you the Canon EOS R5 Mark II with the RF 24-105mm f/4 lens kit for just $4925— $174 cheaper than Amazon's current sale price. Shoot the Orionids with ease!
Increase your chances of capturing a photograph of one of the Orionid meteors with one of our best Canon cameras, the Canon EOS R5 II. The shower peaks on the night of Oct. 20 and comes at the same time as the new moon for great viewing conditions. This deal from Walmart is offering the R5 Mark II with a versatile RF 24-105mm f/4 lens for just $4925, a huge $574 saving on the retail price. This comes before both Amazon kicks off its Prime Day in October on Oct. 7 and Walmart Deals running from Oct. 7-12.
You can get the Canon EOS R5 Mark II with RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM Lens on sale right now at Walmart for $4925.
The Orionid meteor shower is an annual event that occurs because of the Earth's passage through debris left by comet 1P/Halley (Halley's comet). The meteor shower is happening between Oct. 2 - Nov. 12, with the peak arriving around the night of Oct. 20. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is a great low-light camera and has great interval shooting settings for necessary continuous shooting. We also have an in-depth guide on how to photograph a meteor shower.
We gave the Canon EOS R5 Mark II four stars in our full review, praising it as a phenomenal all-around camera that excels at capturing the cosmos. With a high-resolution full-frame sensor and superior low-light performance, it's one of our top choices for astrophotographers.
Save a massive $574 on the Canon EOS R5 Mark II with the RF 24-105mm f/4 lens kit. This deal of $4925 is over $100 cheaper than Amazon's current sale price of $5099, making it a fantastic opportunity to grab a professional-grade camera for capturing the Orionid meteors.
We rated the Canon EOS R5 Mark II four stars in our review. The 45MP sensor and advanced features are ideal for capturing high-resolution images of meteor showers, stars and other celestial objects.
- We've got you covered with reviews and rankings of the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
In our full Canon EOS R5 Mark II review, we highlighted the advanced autofocus system and its ability to maintain pristine image quality even at higher ISO settings—a crucial feature for low-light astrophotography.
Paired with the versatile RF 24-105mm f/4L lens, you have a setup ready for anything from wide-field nightscapes to detailed shots of the moon. The 24mm focal length means you can capture a wide portion of the sky while interval shooting for the best chances of capturing the meteor streaks. For serious astrophotographers who want the best glass with a very wide aperture, Walmart is also offering $199 off the Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM lens, a serious bit of glass we gave four stars in our review.
This bundle saves you $574 compared to the original retail price of $5499, and is $174 less than the sale price currently available on Amazon. Both Amazon and Walmart are starting their October sales events on Oct. 7, so this is likely to be a limited-time offer.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is an ideal tool for astrophotography, providing the high resolution needed for stellar detail and strong interval shooting settings required to capture fast-moving targets like the Orionid meteors. This is a professional-level camera that also excels in other photography styles and has 8K video capability.
The next new moon is on Oct. 21 and will offer dark skies perfect for photographing the peak of the Orionids, stars and faint deep-sky objects. If you have been looking for a powerful camera that can handle every task you throw at it, this deal is a great opportunity to get some serious money off one of the best Canon cameras around.
Key features: 45MP Full-Frame Stacked BSI CMOS sensor, RF/RF-S lens mount, ISO range 100-51200, 5.76m dot OLED viewfinder, 8K up to 60 FPS, 4K up to 120 FPS, 1.64 lbs (746 g) with card and battery, weather-sealed body, RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM lens included.
Product launched: July 2024
Price history: The Canon EOS R5 Mark II with the 24-105mm lens kit typically retails for $5499 but has dropped to $4925. This price also beats the curren
Price comparison: Walmart: $4925 | Amazon: $5099 | BHPhotoVideo: $5199
Reviews consensus: In our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review, we praised the camera for its exceptional image quality, superior autofocus, and incredible low-light performance, making it one of the best mirrorless cameras for astrophotography.
Space: ★★★★½ Digital Camera World: ★★★★★ LiveScience: ★★★★½
Featured in guides: best Canon cameras
✅ Buy it if: You want a professional-grade camera with best-in-class resolution and low-light performance for capturing the Orionid meteor shower and deep-sky objects.
❌ Don't buy it if: You are a beginner looking for a more affordable entry-level camera, or if you only shoot landscapes during the day.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.