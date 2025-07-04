If you're looking to buy one of the best Canon cameras but don't know where to start, you're in the right place. Cameras are not created equal, and they all have different strengths and weaknesses, so it's worth taking the time to figure out what you want from your camera before you decide to purchase one.

If you're buying for astrophotography, now's a great time to pick up one of the best Canon cameras thanks to potential savings on Amazon Prime Day. This is the first four-day Prime Day event and is running from July 8 to 11. We expect a lot of these models to drop in price, so stay tuned!

When it comes to picking the right camera, we've done the hard work for you and have compiled a list of the best Canon cameras on the market right now, including mirrorless and DSLR options, full-frame and crop sensors, and options for different budgets and experience levels to suit everyone. We've also included some relevant specs of each model, plus the type of photography it would be suitable for. To see these cameras compared to other brands, we have a guide to the best cameras for photo and video. For dedicated astrophotographers, we have a best cameras for astrophotography guide, or best cameras for beginners if you are just starting out.

The quick list

The best Canon cameras we recommend in 2025

Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.

Best overall

Image 1 of 5 The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is an excellent enthusiast-level camera, and a step up from the previous model. (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott)

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Best overall: This enthusiast-level camera offers impressive still and video quality, especially in low light. Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor Lens mount: RF/RF-S ISO range: 100-102,400 Viewfinder resolution: 3.69m dots Screen size/resolution: 3.0 inch / 1.62 million dots Autofocus detection range: -6.5 EV Video: 4K up to 60 FPS, 4K/FHD Timelapse up to 30 FPS, FHD up to 180 FPS Storage: 2x SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II) Battery life: LCD 760 shots / VF 450 shots Weight: 1.48 lbs / 670 g with card and battery Dimensions: 5.44in x 3.87in x 3.48in Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Excellent low-light autofocus + 8K video recording + Fantastic image quality Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Reports of overheating issues - Overkill for many users

Buy it if ✅ You're on a budget: This camera balances excellent image and video quality with affordability.



✅ You're into astrophotography: This camera is superb in low light, thanks to its high ISO handling.



Don't buy it if: ❌ You need super-high resolution: As impressive as its image quality is, you can get higher resolution cameras.

The bottom line 🔎 Canon EOS R6 Mark II: This a fantastic feature-packed camera with excellent autofocus, and it's competitively priced to boot. ★★★★★

Looking for an enthusiast-level Canon camera with the performance, features and image quality you need to go pro? The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is the camera for you, a well-built but lightweight model that punches well above its price bracket.

In our review of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, we said it was "Undoubtedly one of the best Canon cameras available for astrophotography." It boasts excellent high ISO handling and image stabilization, but don't think this is exclusively for astro use, it's a superb all-rounder too. We liked its potential for capturing a wide range of photographic subjects.

It's well-built, dust and moisture sealed, yet still relatively lightweight. Its battery life and resolution is also a welcome step above the previous R6 model. It's comfortable to hold, and its autofocus is outstanding, even when subjects move in and out of frame.

If you are going pro, you'll welcome the two card slots, giving you extra storage or to use as a backup in case one of the cards gets corrupted. And at this price, you'll have enough money to buy some suitably powerful lenses.

Read our full Canon EOS R6 Mark II review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Canon EOS R6 Mark II Attributes Notes Design Solidly built but lightweight Performance Excellent image quality Functionality Fast, accurate autofocus

Best for professionals

Image 1 of 5 The Canon EOS R3 is the best Canon camera for serious professionals. (Image credit: Stephen Cotterell) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Stephen Cotterell) (Image credit: Stephen Cotterell) (Image credit: Stephen Cotterell)

Canon EOS R3 Best for professionals: This powerhouse can do it all, but it comes at a steep price. Our expert review: Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: BSI stacked 24.1MP full-frame CMOS Lens mount: RF (EF/EF-s with adapter) ISO range: 100 – 102,400 (expanded 50 - 204,800) Viewfinder resolution: 5.76M dots Screen size/resolution: 3-inch vari-angle / 4.15M dots Autofocus detection range: EV -7.5 to 20 Video: 6K 60FPS Storage: Two slots: One SD UHS-II / One CFexpress Battery life: LCD: 860 / EVF: 620 Weight: 1.81 lbs / 822g Dimensions: 5.91 x 5.61 x 3.43-inches / 150 x 142.6 x 87.2mm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Up to 30FPS with no buffering speed + Highly customizable + Fantastic high ISO performance Reasons to avoid - Stills resolution isn't the highest - Very expensive - Big and heavy

Buy it if ✅ You earn money from photography: Unless you're an enthusiast with very deep pockets, this camera is typically reserved for professionals who earn money from the industry and can afford it.



✅ You want a camera that can do everything: If you shoot multiple styles of photography, this camera will excel in all of them.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to make large prints: While it no doubt produces stunning images, there are cameras out there with more megapixels that would be better suited for producing large prints.



❌ You're not a professional: It's a very expensive bit of kit, so anyone who isn't a professional or doesn't have a big budget would want to consider other options.

The bottom line 🔎 Canon EOS R3: A highly capable, customizable and creative camera that provides a versatile set of options to the serious photographer. In short, it frees you to apply the art and science of photography to create professional images. ★★★★½

Looking at the Canon EOS R3, it's obvious that it means business. It's solid, robust and durable with built-in horizontal and vertical grips with duplicated controls — meaning you can switch between shooting landscape and portrait effortlessly. It's a heavy piece of kit, weighing 1.81 lbs / 822g without the cards or battery, but we thought it felt good in the hand. It has a fully articulating touchscreen which we thought was detailed, clear and very versatile when we conducted our full Canon EOS R3 review.

We also liked the amount of customization you can do with this camera. As a one-size-fits-all configuration doesn't work for most photographers, it's useful to be able to customize the buttons and dials to suit your personal setup.

It excels at tracking animals, cars and people with its AI-derived autofocus features, and the speed of its autofocus is astounding — we found it difficult to describe in words. This proves indescribably useful for weddings, sports or wildlife photography where you want to shoot 30FPS without blackout between shots or having to worry about filling up the buffer. Very impressive by anyone's standards.

While we didn't test it for astrophotography specifically, its lower megapixel count and impressive high ISO handling would make for stunning astro images. Most cameras would struggle with image noise at around ISO 6400, but we could comfortably use ISOs much higher than that without any problems.

Another talking point is the Canon EOS R3's impressive video capabilities. The R3 has seemed to resolve the issues found in many mirrorless cameras, like overheating, recording limits and a lack of RAW recording. It's not a video-focused camera, and it can't record 8K (for that, you'll want the Canon EOS R5), but we think it's fantastic all the same.

Read our full Canon EOS R3 review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Canon EOS R3 Attributes Notes Design Features built-in horizantal and vertical grips. Performance Fantastic high ISO performance. Functionality Up to 30FPS is great for fast-action.

Best for semi professionals

Image 1 of 2 The Canon EOS 6D Mark II is fantastic for enthusiasts and semi-pros. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Buy it if ✅ You shoot for long periods: The battery life is exceptional, meaning you won't run out of juice when you're out on those long nights of astro shooting.



✅ It's your first full-frame or a backup camera: It would suit both amateurs looking for their first full-frame camera and professionals looking for a competent second camera.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to shoot video: Its video capabilities are seriously limited, so it's not one to recommend to filmmakers.



❌ You want all the newest tech: DSLRs are gradually being phased out, so if you want all the newest, fanciest tech, you'll want to go for a mirrorless.

The bottom line 🔎 Canon EOS 6D Mark II: A great choice if you're looking for a reliable all-rounder and a good introduction to full-frame. It's good at most things, great for stationary or slow-moving subjects such as landscapes or portraits, but not so great for capturing fast action. ★★★★

In terms of design, the Canon EOS 6D Mark II is noticeably heavier and bulkier than crop sensor or mirrorless cameras, but during our Canon EOS 6D Mark II review we thought it was easy to use, a good fit in the hand and all the controls were easily accessible. The body is waterproofed, but we did think it felt a bit plasticky, which was disappointing. Still, it does the job for a camera at this price point.

Not only is it easy to use in terms of button placement and ergonomics, but we noticed it's super fast to turn on and get going instantly, meaning you won't miss any of those unexpected 'blink and you'll miss it' shots.

We liked how the camera performed, although it doesn't do anything special worth writing about. Still, it manages to keep up with the demands of most shooters, although the autofocus is becoming outdated with the recent addition of AI into newer autofocus systems.

The battery life is excellent, rated at 1200 shots per full charge when using the optical viewfinder. This is great news for astrophotographers who embark on long nights of shooting—even though you won't be able to see anything through the OVF, it's good to know your camera won't run out of juice halfway through the night.

Its low light performance is good, coupled with its quiet operation and tactile handling, suiting budding astrophotographers who want to make the jump into the full-frame world without breaking the bank.

Read our full Canon EOS 6D Mark II review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Canon EOS 6D Mark II Attributes Notes Design Body can feel a bit clunky. Performance Good low light performance. Functionality Lacks the dynamic range for pro photographers.

Best beginner full frame

Image 1 of 9 The Canon EOS R8 is the best beginner full frame Canon camera. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Canon EOS R8 Best beginner full frame: Canon's lightest full-frame camera is a fantastic option for beginners. Our expert review: Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: 24.2MP full-frame CMOS Lens mount: RF (EF/EF-s with adapter) ISO range: 100 - 102,400 (expanded 50 - 204,800) Viewfinder resolution: 2.36M dots Screen size/resolution: 3-inch vari-angle / 1.62M dots Autofocus detection range: EV –6.5 to 21 Video: 4K UHD 59.94 FPS maximum Storage: One card slot: SD UHS-II compatible Battery life: LCD: 370 / EVF: 220 Weight: 0.91 lbs / 414g Dimensions: 5.22 x 3.39 x 2.76-inches / 132.5 x 86.1 x 70.0mm Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Adorama View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Small and lightweight + Great high ISO handling + Outstanding autofocus Reasons to avoid - No image stabilization - Disappointing battery life - Only one card slot

Buy it if ✅ You want a camera that's easy to travel with: The R8 is Canon's lightest full-frame camera, so it's perfect for traveling and carrying around your neck for long periods.



✅ You're on a budget: It's one of the cheaper Canon models on this list.





Don't buy it if: ❌ You're a professional: Unless you're in the market for an affordable backup camera, it wouldn't serve a professional as their main setup.



❌ You want to use it for long shoots: We found the battery life a little disappointing, so anyone going out on long shoots will need something with a bit more stamina.

The bottom line 🔎 Canon EOS R8: A surprising victor in the astrophotography realm handling high ISO noise extremely well. It's the lightest and second most affordable route into Canon's full-frame system. ★★★★½

Not only is the Canon EOS R8 a fantastic beginner full-frame camera, but it's also Canon's lightest full-frame camera to date, making it a fantastic option for traveling where you need to save on weight and space. In our Canon EOS R8 review, we praised its small form factor and the fact that it didn't compromise on any of the controls, buttons or dials. Everything was intuitively placed, and we found it a breeze to use in the dark, even without a headlamp.

Considering its price point and the fact that it's marketed more for beginners first making the jump into full frame, we were really impressed by its astro capabilities — we thought it was astounding. It comfortably handled ISO 5000 and above, producing minimal noise even when zoomed in, and there was hardly any color distortion. If you use this camera with a fast lens, the results you could achieve have the potential to be incredible. The dynamic range left a little to be desired when compared to pricier options, but that's to be expected in a camera of this caliber.

Unsurprisingly, a few compromises have been made to keep the cost down. First, there's only one card slot, but that's not a massive deal for the people likely to use this camera. There's also no image stabilization, which could be an issue if you shoot handheld a lot — you'll need to ensure you have a lens with image stabilization to compensate for it. Obviously, the lack of IBIS won't matter in the slightest for astrophotography. The battery life is also a little disappointing, but you can easily combat this by stocking up on spare batteries or keeping a power bank with you.

Read our full Canon EOS R8 review