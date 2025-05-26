Best cameras under $2000 2025: Top picks to suit any budget

The best cameras under $X range from beginner to advanced models.

If you have a particular budget in mind and you want to find out what the best camera under $X is, then you've come to the right place. Our reviewers have narrowed down your options and put together a list of some of the best cameras on the market today within each individual price bracket. You can browse all the cameras within your upper limit, or scan down the page to find out which additional features might justify a jump in price if your budget is a bit more flexible.

Our reviews aim to highlight the pros and cons of each camera and give you an idea of the kind of photography you can do with each model. Whether you're a beginner looking for your first camera or an advanced user looking to get the best value for your money, we've got you covered.

For those who have a more specific purpose in mind for their camera, we also have guides to the best beginner cameras and best cameras for astrophotography. You can also find a wider range of affordable models in our best budget cameras guide.

The quick list

Here are our top picks in a 'quick view' layout. For more information about each camera, click 'read more below'.

Best cameras under $2000 that we recommend in 2025

Best under $200

Image 1 of 1 The KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 has a shockproof and waterproof casing that comes in an array of colors. (Image credit: KODAK)

KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 A tough and resilient camera that's perfect for outdoor pursuits or taking to the beach Our expert review: Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: CMOS Megapixels: 16 Video Resolution: 1080p ISO Range: 100-3200 Weight: 176g (6.2 oz) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at BHPhoto View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Tough and resilient + Great value + 4x optical zoom Reasons to avoid - Limited controls for pros - No optical image stabilization - Memory card not included

Buy it if: ✅ You want a point-and-shoot camera: Everything on the KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 is automated, making it supremely easy to use.

✅ You want to shoot outdoors: It's got a tough build and is waterproof up to 50ft, making it a great choice for outdoor pursuits and beach vacations. ✅ You want something your kids can use: This camera is shockproof up to 2m, so you can let the kids have fun with it without fear of it getting broken.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want manual controls: There are limited options for manual control on this camera as most settings are automated. ❌ You want something more sophisticated: The relatively small sensor and basic photography features are probably best suited to casual users.

The bottom line: 🔎 KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2: A tough and resilient point-and-shoot camera that's ideal for vacations with the kids or taking on outdoor adventures. The features are fairly basic, but the price point is very appealing when compared with the competition. ★★★★

The KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 is a rugged entry-level camera that's waterproof down to 50ft (15m), making it a great option for taking on beach vacations or other outdoor adventures where your phone might get damaged. It's able to withstand drops of up to 2m (6.5ft) and all the elements, including the 4x optical zoom, remain protected by its toughened housing. This is the kind of camera your kids can get their hands on without you having to worry about it.

You can shoot 16MP still images or 1080p HD video with this camera, and can even have fun shooting underwater with it. There's a handy built-in flash, as well as a wrist strap and a loop for attaching it to your belt or backpack when you're on the go. The menus are navigated via the rear 2.7-inch LCD screen, and it comes in a range of bright colors, including yellow, blue and red.

You'll need to purchase a 32GB microSD card separately, but this camera still represents excellent value for money compared with other toughened cameras in this category. The built-in WiFi also lets you easily connect it to your phone and other devices to share your images on social media.

Swipe to scroll horizontally KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 Attributes Notes Design Toughened, waterproof and shockproof Performance Shoots 16MP still images and HD video Functionality Connects to other devices via WiFi

Best under $400

Image 1 of 1 The GoPro Hero 12 is a tiny but powerful camera you can slip in a pocket. (Image credit: Amazon)

GoPro Hero 12 Tiny and waterproof, the GoPro Hero 12 is a pocketable camera that you can take anywhere Our expert review: Specifications Type: Action Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 27 Video Resolution: 5.3K ISO Range: 100-6400 Weight: 154g (5.4 oz) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Adorama View at Sweetwater Sound Reasons to buy + Tiny and lightweight + Rugged and waterproof + High-resolution photos Reasons to avoid - Limited controls for pros - Struggles in low light - Reports of overheating

Buy it if: ✅ You're want to take action shots: GoPro is unrivalled when it comes to shooting action photos and videos and can be mounted onto helmets, bike handlebars or drones. ✅ You want something lightweight and portable: The GoPro Hero 12 slips easily into a pocket for vacations, day trips or hikes. ✅ You want to shoot outdoors: This camera is waterproof up to 33ft and offers a rugged build that will withstand all the elements.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking for a traditional camera: Whilst the GoPro Hero 12 produces sharp images, the lack of manual controls may put off seasoned photographers. ❌ You want to shoot in low light: The small sensor isn't really equipped to handle low-light conditions and performs best in full daylight.

The bottom line: 🔎 GoPro Hero 12: Despite its tiny size, the GoPro Hero 12 still packs a punch in terms of image quality. It's ideal for sports and outdoor enthusiasts, offering a range of different mounting options and impressive image stabilization, but could also be a handy lightweight option for day trips. ★★★★

GoPro are the market leaders when it comes to action cameras, and the GoPro Hero 12 offers excellent image quality inside a tiny, lightweight package. It's rugged and durable, with waterproofing up to 33ft (10m), meaning that it can be used for a whole range of outdoor pursuits without fear of it getting damaged. Measuring 2.79 x 2.16 x 1.32 inches (71 x 55 x 33.6 mm) and weighing only 154g, it's small enough to be mounted on your sports helmet, bike handlebars or even a drone.

The Hero 12 doesn't skimp on image quality, offering 27MP still images and up to 5.3K video, with slow mo options up to 240fps. GoPro's award-winning HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilization ensures that your videos remain smooth even when the camera is getting bounced around.

Whilst it's primarily aimed at sports enthusiasts, we think that the GoPro Hero 12 would make a great choice for vacations or days out, since it slips easily into your pocket and can even film underwater. What's more, with the recent release of the GoPro Hero 13, you can bag the Hero 12 for less than $300, which is great value for all the features offered.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GoPro Hero 12 Attributes Notes Design Waterproof action camera Performance Shoots 27MP images and 5.3K video Functionality Compatible with a range of different mounts

Best under $500

Image 1 of 1 The Canon EOS 2000D is a brilliant beginner DSLR camera. (Image credit: Amazon)

Canon EOS 2000D Dive into the world of DSLR cameras with this affordable beginner option Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 24.1 Video Resolution: 1080p ISO Range: 100-6400 Weight: 475g (16.8 oz) Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Adorama Reasons to buy + DSLR image quality + Straightforward to use + Budget-friendly Reasons to avoid - Older technology - Limited room for progression - Video limited to 1080p

Buy it if: ✅ You want to upgrade from a phone camera: Anyone who's used to using their phone for taking photos will notice a big step up in image quality with this camera. ✅ You're working with a tight budget: The older technology means that you can grab a great package deal with this camera. ✅ You want something reliable: Canon is a trusted brand within the camera world and this camera should last you for years to come.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the highest quality video: This camera can only film video up to 1080p, which may feel limiting for some users. ❌ You want a camera to learn and grow with: Whilst this is a great beginner option, people interested in pursuing serious photography may find themselves wanting to upgrade quite quickly.

The bottom line: 🔎 Canon EOS 2000D: The perfect entry point into the world of DSLR cameras, the Canon EOS 2000D is beginner-friendly and won't burn a deep hole in your pocket. It's a significant upgrade from a smartphone, but may feel limiting for serious photographers. ★★★★

If you're looking for an affordable way to upgrade your smartphone photography, then the Canon EOS 2000D may just be the way to go. Although most brands are moving steadily towards mirrorless camera technology, this camera shows that there is still a welcome place for DSLR models among beginners and those shopping on a tight budget.

You won't get all the modern bells and whistles with this camera, but what you will get is a steady and reliable camera that will allow you to learn all the necessary photography techniques without breaking the bank. Anyone moving from a smartphone up to the EOS 2000D will be amazed by the image quality and the ability to produce shots with beautiful bokeh (background blur). It is equipped with WiFi, allowing for remote shooting via the Canon Camera Connect app, and you can also shoot 1080p HD video.

The Canon EOS 2000D fits into the Canon ecosystem, opening up a whole range of APS-C lens options. The older technology makes the price of this camera an absolute steal, as you can regularly find deals on bundles including the camera, a lens and accessories for less than $500.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Canon EOS 2000D Attributes Notes Design Traditional DSLR camera Performance DSLR image quality and HD video Functionality WiFi remote shooting and a range of lens options

Best under $700

Image 1 of 6 The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is a small mirrorless camera with a retro feel. (Image credit: Jacob Little) The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV has a number of manual dials on the main body of the camera. (Image credit: Jacob Little) A side profile of the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with screen extended. (Image credit: Jacob Little) The rear screen on the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV flips out and tilts down behind the main body of the camera. (Image credit: Jacob Little) The rear screen is surprisingly large, giving a great viewing area on the back of the camera. (Image credit: Jacob Little) The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is remarkably diminutive considering how many features it has packed into it. (Image credit: Jacob Little)

Buy it if: ✅ You're looking for your first mirrorless camera: This is an intuitive and easy-to-use mirrorless camera that will be a step up on your smartphone. ✅ You want a camera to take traveling with you: As mirrorless cameras go, this one is very lightweight and portable, making it a great vacation companion.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You’re an avid vlogger: The lack of a mic port on this camera is a significant oversight for anyone who's into serious vlogging. ❌ You want a premium feel: Whilst it has a stylish look with its retro dials, it is a primarily plastic build.

The bottom line: 🔎 Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV: A capable mirrorless camera that covers all the main bases that you'd look for in an entry-level model. It's lightweight and portable, whilst still offering a significant improvement in image quality over a smartphone, along with excellent autofocus. ★★★★

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is an ideal starting point for those looking to get into the world of mirrorless cameras. This stylish retro camera harks back to Olympus's earlier 35mm film models and features black and silver coloring, manual dials and a chunky hand grip for one-handed use. It also features a tilting and extending rear touchscreen, enabling you to shoot pictures at a range of awkward angles.

Despite its small size, the sensor performs admirably, producing 20MP still images and 4K video, aided by effective 5-axis image stabilization. Whilst this might make it seem appealing to vloggers and videographers, the lack of a mic port will put some people off.

The interface is very intuitive, especially in auto mode, so you should get the hang of things very quickly even if you're a complete beginner. In our Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review, we found the autofocus to be quick and accurate, and the 15fps burst mode means this camera could be used for sports or wildlife photography. Another big appeal is how compact and lightweight it is. We think this makes it an excellent choice for traveling, since it's easy to tuck into your backpack or a large pocket.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Attributes Notes Design Retro styled mirrorless camera Performance Fast and effective autofocus Functionality 5-axis image stabilization and tilting touchscreen

Best under $1000

Image 1 of 5 The Nikon Z fc is a timeless camera that is a joy to use and comes with classic SLR stylings. (Image credit: Jacob Little) With its trademark 'Nikon' wording, the Z Fc more than resembles the FM2 on which it's based. (Image credit: Jacob Little) Users of film SLRs will be happy her. The camera features very familiar shutter setting and exposure control dials. (Image credit: Jacob Little) The ISO can also be manipulated hands-on style on the top of the camera. The button must be pressed on the top, a nice detail miming the Nikon FM2 from yesteryear (Image credit: Jacob Little) There's a handy flip screen on the back, but it's well hidden under a textured backing if not flipped out. (Image credit: Jacob Little)

Buy it if: ✅ You want something for street or travel photography: This camera is very at home in these sorts of scenarios. It looks the part, is lightweight and starts up quickly and easily. ✅ You want to develop your skills: The Nikon Z fc neatly bridges the gap between beginner and serious amateur photography, allowing you to learn and grow with the camera. ✅ You enjoy the classic camera look: The retro design and manual dials will appeal to traditionalist photographers.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to shoot sport or action photography: The burst shooting on this camera isn't really up to these tasks, so you'd be better choosing another option. ❌ You want a wide choice of lenses: Nikon's range of DX lenses is somewhat limited for more serious photographers who want to shoot in multiple different scenarios.

The bottom line: 🔎 Nikon Z fc: This camera has a pleasing retro appearance and is lightweight enough to use for street and travel photography. It combines traditional features with usability and will appeal to photographers who are looking to advance and develop their skills. ★★★★ ½

The Nikon Z fc effectively bridges the gap between beginner photographers and serious amateurs, offering room for you to develop your skills and learn and grow with the camera. It has a beautiful retro design that will particularly appeal to anyone who's enjoyed using classic cameras in the past, but it combines this with a range of modern functional features.

The sensor on the Nikon Z fc produces sharp images and we were particularly impressed with its dynamic range during testing. The autofocus does a great job of tracking faces and people, making it particularly suited to street and travel photography. The top features large manual dials to manage the ISO and shutter settings, but there is also a vari-angle touchscreen on the back with a "press to focus" option. We found the screen very responsive and fun to use.

The low-light performance was much better than we had expected in our Nikon Z fc review, and the 4K video on offer is enough to satisfy most content creators. Sports or action photographers would be disappointed with the burst shooting on this camera, but for more general photography it is an enjoyable camera that comes in a lightweight package for carrying around with you.

