We have tried many of the best Fujifilm cameras and tested them for astrophotography and a range of other photographic subjects. Fujifilm is known for its focus on creativity, along with excellent film simulation and top-quality images straight out of the camera.

If you aren't familiar with Fujifilm cameras, this guide will take you through the models we think are the best and explain the features that help these cameras stand out from those of other brands. As with any big purchase, you should take your time to figure out what you need from a camera before buying. Now could be a great time to buy a Fujifilm camera as Amazon Prime Day is running from July 8 to 11 and there could be big discounts on these models.

We've compiled a list of the top models available from Fujifilm right now and provided their specifications along with their pros and cons. Our guide considers a range of uses and budgets so you can pick the right model for you. If you're set on buying a Fujifilm camera, you will need one of the best Fujifilm lenses to go with it.

The quick list

The best Fujifilm cameras we recommend in 2025

Best overall

Image 1 of 8 The Fujifilm X-T50 excelled in our astrophotography testing. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-T50 is compatible with all of Fujifilm's XF lenses. (Image credit: Future) We used the Fujifilm X-T50 to capture the Orion Nebula and Orion's Belt, among other astrophotography targets. (Image credit: Future) The Mars Triangle, Jupiter, Capella and the Pleiades star cluster taken with the Fujifilm X-T50. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-T50 has a classic film-style housing. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-T50 has plenty of tactile creative controls. (Image credit: Future) The X-T50 features the new film-simulation dial that allows you to switch through the classic Fujifilm film recipes. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-T50 performed well with a wide range of photography, including landscapes, light trails and astrophotography. (Image credit: Future)

Fujifilm X-T50 Best overall: The Fujifilm X-T50 is a powerful hybrid camera in a vintage body with exceptional astro performance. Our expert review: Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: 40.2-MP APS-C CMOS sensor Lens mount: X-mount ISO range: 125 to 12,800 (extendable from 64 to 51,200) Viewfinder resolution: 2.36m dots Screen size/resolution: 3.0 inch / 1.84 million dots Autofocus detection range: -7 EV Video: Videos up to 6.2K internally at 30p, 4K/60p and high-speed 1080/240p Storage: 1x SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II, V90) Battery life: 305 frames Weight: 15.45 ounces (438 g), including the battery and memory card Dimensions: 4.9 x 3.3 x 1.9 inches (124 x 84 x 48 mm) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Adorama View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Strong creative focus + Good astro capability + Versatile camera Reasons to avoid - APS-C crop sensor only - No astro-specific features - Slow low-light autofocus

Buy it if: ✅ You are highly creative. The X-T50 features plenty of manual controls and dials for creative control of exposure.

✅ You shoot a range of photography styles. The 40-MP sensor makes the X-T50 a great camera for astrophotography as well as other subjects, like people, animals and landscapes.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a full-frame camera. The Fujifilm X-T50 is an APS-C crop camera, so if you need a full-frame camera, this is not for you. ❌ You need astro-specific features. Although this camera performs relatively well with astrophotography, it lacks specific astrophotography features, like modes that preserve night vision and astrophotography modes.

The bottom line 🔎 Fujifilm X-T50: This is a creative powerhouse with a 40-MP sensor, manual controls and versatile photography capability, including a strong astro ability. It is great for capturing high-resolution stills with strong creative expression. However, it's not the best choice for advanced video production or for people looking for a full-frame camera. ★★★★1/2

The Fujifilm X-T50 is a phenomenal enthusiast-level camera with a huge 40-megapixel sensor, a 50-frame-per-second burst rate and great high-ISO performance. It's perfect for a range of photography styles, and it performed well during our astrophotography testing. All of these high-tech features are housed in a compact body that resembles a vintage film camera.

In our review of the Fujifilm X-T50, we said it "excels in capturing all photographic subjects, and we think it is one of the best cameras available." It has a high-resolution 40-MP sensor, good high-ISO performance, and video capabilities of 6.2K at 30p and 4K at 60p. During our astrophotography testing, we managed to get stunning images of the Orion Nebula, Mars and a range of other night-sky targets.

It's built into a compact body, which makes it good for those who want a portable or light camera. It's a lighter version of the X-T5 and features a film-simulation dial for more direct creative control. There are a few trade-offs, like a lack of weatherproofing and two-axis tilt screen, but we didn't think these omissions affected the X-T50's astrophotography performance.

Although the X-T50 has only one SD card slot, you can store plenty of photos with a high-volume UHS-III SD card. The camera also has Bluetooth for transferring photos to the smartphone app. At just under $1,400, the X-T50 is a great value, leaving you more money to spend on one of the best Fujifilm lenses.

Read our full Fujifilm X-T50 review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fujifilm X-T50 Attributes Notes Design Classic film-style housing and tactile creative controls Performance Strong astro ability Functionality Good battery and connectivity

Best for professionals

Image 1 of 8 The Fujifilm X-H2 features the same 40-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor from the X-T50 and the X-T5. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-H2 works seamlessly with Fujifilm's range of XF lenses. (Image credit: Future) We captured Orion's Belt and the Orion Nebula, among other targets, with the X-H2. (Image credit: Future) A crescent moon with Venus over a sunset taken with the X-H2. (Image credit: Future) During our astrophotography tests, the Fujifilm X-H2 performed well and captured many night-sky targets. (Image credit: Future) The X-H2 has manual operation dials and has the weight and feel of the pro-level camera that it is. (Image credit: Future) There is a secondary LCD monitor that shows the battery life and shooting settings. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-H2 has a CFexpress slot and an SD card slot, so it can handle prolonged shooting sessions. (Image credit: Future)

Fujifilm X-H2 Best for professionals: The Fujifilm X-H2 is a workhorse hybrid camera that's packed with features for professional photographers. Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: 40.2-MP APS-C CMOS sensor Lens mount: X-mount ISO range: 125 to 12,800 (extendable from 64 to 51,200) Viewfinder resolution: 5.76m dots Screen size/resolution: 3-inch vari-angle / 1.62m dots Autofocus detection range: -7 EV Video: 8K at 30 fps, 4K at 60 fps and full HD at 240 fps Storage: 1x CFexpress slot, 1x UHS-II SD slot Battery life: 580 frames Weight: 1.46 pounds (660 g) with the battery and memory card Dimensions: 5.4 x 3.7 x 3.3 inches (136 x 93 x 85 mm) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Adorama Preorder at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + 40-MP high-resolution sensor + Excellent astrophotography + 8K video capability Reasons to avoid - Potentially overwhelming features and high price for beginners and casual use - Bulky camera

Buy it if: ✅ You are a professional photographer. This camera won't let you down in long shoots and has professional features such as custom function buttons.



✅ You need hybrid photo and video capability. The 40-MP sensor delivers crisp stills and has 8K video capability.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a lightweight, compact camera. The X-H2 weighs a hefty 1.46 pounds and has a bulky body, making it unsuitable if you need something lightweight.



❌ You're not a professional photographer. Although the X-H2 boasts impressive tech, its features would be overkill for a beginner or hobbyist with a limited budget.

The bottom line 🔎 Fujifilm X-H2: This feature-packed powerhouse camera delivers professional images, video and astrophotography performance. It is suited to professionals; many of the features would be overkill for a beginner or hobbyist. ★★★★½

The Fujifilm X-H2 is a high-end mirrorless camera aimed at serious hybrid shooters. It features a 40-MP sensor, 8K video and a weather-sealed body. Although it's an APS-C-format camera, it delivers exceptional photo and video performance.

In our review, the X-H2 handled astrophotography well and captured a wide range of targets, including Ursa Major, Jupiter and the Orion Nebula. It delivered incredibly detailed stills of a wide range of subjects and worked seamlessly even on long shoots. We think the Fujifilm X-H2 is one of the best cameras for photo and video.

The X-H2 has the same sensor as some of Fujifilm's other cameras, notably the X-T50 and X-T5. However, it differs in the level of features. The X-H2 offers high resolution, great video capture at 8K and robust advanced video codec handling. The X-H2 can handle a huge range of photography demands, but the pro-level features would be overkill for a beginner or hobbyist.

This camera is built for professional photographers in mind, with custom function buttons and a secondary LCD for exposure details and battery life. The Fujifilm X-H2 can handle all the jobs you throw at it with both precision and speed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fujifilm X-H2 Attributes Notes Design Rugged and weather-sealed camera with a deep grip Performance Excellent-resolution images of a wide range of subjects Functionality Pro-level tools, like 8K video and pixel shift multishot

Best for portability

Image 1 of 11 The Fujifilm X-M5 pairs well with Fujifilm's XC f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens for everyday shooting. (Image credit: Future) The Big Dipper captured with the Fujifilm X-M5. (Image credit: Future) Sirius, Orion and Jupiter photographed with the Fujifilm X-M5. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-M5 performed well in our astrophotography tests, especially when paired with the XF 18mm f/1.4 lens. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-M5 is great for a range of subjects, like this sunset. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-M5 features a 26.1-MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-M5 is compact, at just 12.5 ounces. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-M5 features simple controls, including a film-simulation dial, a mode dial and a power switch/shutter button. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-M5 has a fully articulating screen. (Image credit: Future) The battery compartment on the X-M5 has a slide switch, making battery changes streamlined. (Image credit: Future) The Fujifilm X-M5 has good connectivity with a mic jack, mini HDMI port and a USB-C port that doubles up as a charging port. (Image credit: Future)

Fujifilm X-M5 Best for portability: The Fujifilm X-M5 is a compact and travel-ready mirrorless camera that can handle astrophotography. Our expert review: Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: 26.1-MP APS-C CMOS sensor Lens mount: X-mount ISO range: 160 to 12,800 (extended from 80 to 51,200) Viewfinder resolution: N/A Screen size/resolution: 3-inch vari-angle, 1.04m dots Autofocus detection range: -7 EV (phase), -4 EV (contrast) Video: 6.2K at 30p, 4K at 60p, full HD at 240p Storage: 1x UHS-I SD card slot Battery life: 330 frames Weight: 12.5 ounces (355 grams) with the battery and memory card Dimensions: 4.4 x 2.6 x 1.5 inches (112 x 67 x 38 mm) Today's Best Deals View at Adorama View at BHPhoto View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Tiny, lightweight design + Good astro capability + Tactile exposure controls Reasons to avoid - No viewfinder - Shallow grip - Unstable with larger lenses

Buy it if: ✅ You need a compact camera. The X-M5 weighs only 12.5 ounces and is compact enough to fit in your pocket.



✅ You are a beginner. This is a great camera for a beginner because of its simple controls and creative film-simulation dial.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You often use large lenses. Although the X-M5 is compatible with all of Fujifilm's XF lenses, it can feel unbalanced with larger zooms or aspherical lenses.

❌ You are an intermediate photographer. The X-M5 can feel a bit basic for intermediate photographers, as it lacks a full dial system for controlling exposure and has a lower-resolution sensor.

The bottom line 🔎 Fujifilm X-M5: The X-M5 is a superportable introductory camera that's perfect for travel and is more than capable of basic astrophotography.★★★★

The Fujifilm X-M5 is all about balance and portability; it delivers a 26-MP sensor and reliable autofocus in a body that can easily fit in your pocket. Although it lacks a traditional grip, it's a handy camera that can capture a wide range of subjects. The price is midtier for an APS-C sensor, giving pro-level image results without bulk.

In our review, we were impressed with the astrophotography results of this camera, especially with the XF 18mm f/1.4 lens. We managed to get good shots of Orion, the Pleiades star cluster and Jupiter. There was a lot of noise when we pushed up the ISO, but we rarely needed to raise it that high.

Compared with the X-T50 and the X-H2, X-M5 trades in resolution and a viewfinder, among other features, for compactness. If portability is your main consideration, then it is hard to beat the X-M5.

Because it's designed with beginners in mind, the Fujifilm X-M5 has a limited set of controls aimed at making photo capture easy and fun. We love the new film-simulation dial that makes it quick and easy to change your film style.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fujifilm X-M5 Attributes Notes Design Lightweight and compact camera Performance Strong autofocus and astrophotography capability Functionality Fully articulated LCD screen and compatibility with all XF lenses

Best for versatility