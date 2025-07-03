Best Fujifilm cameras 2025: Save big on these models this Amazon Prime Day.
These are the best Fujifilm cameras from beginner to professional grade, with some models potentially falling in price on Amazon Prime Day from July 8 to 11.
We have tried many of the best Fujifilm cameras and tested them for astrophotography and a range of other photographic subjects. Fujifilm is known for its focus on creativity, along with excellent film simulation and top-quality images straight out of the camera.
If you aren't familiar with Fujifilm cameras, this guide will take you through the models we think are the best and explain the features that help these cameras stand out from those of other brands. As with any big purchase, you should take your time to figure out what you need from a camera before buying. Now could be a great time to buy a Fujifilm camera as Amazon Prime Day is running from July 8 to 11 and there could be big discounts on these models.
We've compiled a list of the top models available from Fujifilm right now and provided their specifications along with their pros and cons. Our guide considers a range of uses and budgets so you can pick the right model for you. If you're set on buying a Fujifilm camera, you will need one of the best Fujifilm lenses to go with it. To see how Fujifilm compares with other brands, check out our guide to the best cameras available right now. Photographers looking to capture the night sky should see our guide to the best cameras for astrophotography.
The quick list
Best overall
The Fujifilm X-T50 is a perfectly balanced camera that blends performance, portability and vintage style into a camera that is great for most subjects.
Best for professionals
This high-resolution hybrid camera is a workhorse that's a good pick for heavy shooting and professional photographers.
Best for portability
This compact, lightweight camera doesn't compromise on image quality and works with all X-series lenses.
Best for versatility
This flexible workhorse camera is weatherproof and excels at both stills and video.
Best for beginners
The X-T30 II is a great introduction to Fujifilm's XT camera series, with an affordable price and plenty of beginner-friendly manual controls.
Best medium format
This camera offers 102-megapixel photography in a relatively compact body for its huge medium-format sensor size.
Best for video
Fujifilm's flagship medium-format camera hosts a range of high-tech features, including stunning 8K video at 30p.
The best Fujifilm cameras we recommend in 2025
Best overall
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You are highly creative. The X-T50 features plenty of manual controls and dials for creative control of exposure.
✅ You shoot a range of photography styles. The 40-MP sensor makes the X-T50 a great camera for astrophotography as well as other subjects, like people, animals and landscapes.
❌ You need a full-frame camera. The Fujifilm X-T50 is an APS-C crop camera, so if you need a full-frame camera, this is not for you.
❌ You need astro-specific features. Although this camera performs relatively well with astrophotography, it lacks specific astrophotography features, like modes that preserve night vision and astrophotography modes.
🔎 Fujifilm X-T50: This is a creative powerhouse with a 40-MP sensor, manual controls and versatile photography capability, including a strong astro ability. It is great for capturing high-resolution stills with strong creative expression. However, it's not the best choice for advanced video production or for people looking for a full-frame camera. ★★★★1/2
The Fujifilm X-T50 is a phenomenal enthusiast-level camera with a huge 40-megapixel sensor, a 50-frame-per-second burst rate and great high-ISO performance. It's perfect for a range of photography styles, and it performed well during our astrophotography testing. All of these high-tech features are housed in a compact body that resembles a vintage film camera.
In our review of the Fujifilm X-T50, we said it "excels in capturing all photographic subjects, and we think it is one of the best cameras available." It has a high-resolution 40-MP sensor, good high-ISO performance, and video capabilities of 6.2K at 30p and 4K at 60p. During our astrophotography testing, we managed to get stunning images of the Orion Nebula, Mars and a range of other night-sky targets.
It's built into a compact body, which makes it good for those who want a portable or light camera. It's a lighter version of the X-T5 and features a film-simulation dial for more direct creative control. There are a few trade-offs, like a lack of weatherproofing and two-axis tilt screen, but we didn't think these omissions affected the X-T50's astrophotography performance.
Although the X-T50 has only one SD card slot, you can store plenty of photos with a high-volume UHS-III SD card. The camera also has Bluetooth for transferring photos to the smartphone app. At just under $1,400, the X-T50 is a great value, leaving you more money to spend on one of the best Fujifilm lenses.
- Read our full Fujifilm X-T50 review
Best for professionals
Fujifilm X-H2
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You are a professional photographer. This camera won't let you down in long shoots and has professional features such as custom function buttons.
✅ You need hybrid photo and video capability. The 40-MP sensor delivers crisp stills and has 8K video capability.
❌ You need a lightweight, compact camera. The X-H2 weighs a hefty 1.46 pounds and has a bulky body, making it unsuitable if you need something lightweight.
❌ You're not a professional photographer. Although the X-H2 boasts impressive tech, its features would be overkill for a beginner or hobbyist with a limited budget.
🔎 Fujifilm X-H2: This feature-packed powerhouse camera delivers professional images, video and astrophotography performance. It is suited to professionals; many of the features would be overkill for a beginner or hobbyist. ★★★★½
The Fujifilm X-H2 is a high-end mirrorless camera aimed at serious hybrid shooters. It features a 40-MP sensor, 8K video and a weather-sealed body. Although it's an APS-C-format camera, it delivers exceptional photo and video performance.
In our review, the X-H2 handled astrophotography well and captured a wide range of targets, including Ursa Major, Jupiter and the Orion Nebula. It delivered incredibly detailed stills of a wide range of subjects and worked seamlessly even on long shoots. We think the Fujifilm X-H2 is one of the best cameras for photo and video.
The X-H2 has the same sensor as some of Fujifilm's other cameras, notably the X-T50 and X-T5. However, it differs in the level of features. The X-H2 offers high resolution, great video capture at 8K and robust advanced video codec handling. The X-H2 can handle a huge range of photography demands, but the pro-level features would be overkill for a beginner or hobbyist.
This camera is built for professional photographers in mind, with custom function buttons and a secondary LCD for exposure details and battery life. The Fujifilm X-H2 can handle all the jobs you throw at it with both precision and speed.
Best for portability
Fujifilm X-M5
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You need a compact camera. The X-M5 weighs only 12.5 ounces and is compact enough to fit in your pocket.
✅ You are a beginner. This is a great camera for a beginner because of its simple controls and creative film-simulation dial.
❌ You often use large lenses. Although the X-M5 is compatible with all of Fujifilm's XF lenses, it can feel unbalanced with larger zooms or aspherical lenses.
❌ You are an intermediate photographer. The X-M5 can feel a bit basic for intermediate photographers, as it lacks a full dial system for controlling exposure and has a lower-resolution sensor.
🔎 Fujifilm X-M5: The X-M5 is a superportable introductory camera that's perfect for travel and is more than capable of basic astrophotography.★★★★
The Fujifilm X-M5 is all about balance and portability; it delivers a 26-MP sensor and reliable autofocus in a body that can easily fit in your pocket. Although it lacks a traditional grip, it's a handy camera that can capture a wide range of subjects. The price is midtier for an APS-C sensor, giving pro-level image results without bulk.
In our review, we were impressed with the astrophotography results of this camera, especially with the XF 18mm f/1.4 lens. We managed to get good shots of Orion, the Pleiades star cluster and Jupiter. There was a lot of noise when we pushed up the ISO, but we rarely needed to raise it that high.
Compared with the X-T50 and the X-H2, X-M5 trades in resolution and a viewfinder, among other features, for compactness. If portability is your main consideration, then it is hard to beat the X-M5.
Because it's designed with beginners in mind, the Fujifilm X-M5 has a limited set of controls aimed at making photo capture easy and fun. We love the new film-simulation dial that makes it quick and easy to change your film style.
