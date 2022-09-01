Best Budget Cameras: Picks from Canon, Olympus, Sony and more

It was a while ago, but certainly within recent memory, that even relatively rudimentary digital camera setups cost a great deal of money. These days, with developing technology and a much more comprehensive range of sensors and systems on the market, you can still purchase high-quality digital cameras for a fraction of the price they were even a few years ago.

If you're looking at getting started with image making, want to learn a specific style of photography like astrophotography, or are simply looking for something affordable to take on vacation, a budget sub $500 camera is well worth a look. Although they don't offer the exact technical specifications as semi-professional or professional full-frame cameras, they will do a perfectly adequate job for most people and provide an excellent platform to build your craft. Additionally, some of the compact options for the price offer a great deal of portability for travel and vlogging — a few on our list here even feature 4K video and the ability to add additional accessories for filmmaking such as monitors and microphones, a nice feature for the money.

Here's what we'd recommend as some of the best budget cameras for under $500 in 2022.

Best for beginners

Canon T7/2000D A great starting point for getting into DSLR photography at an affordable price Specifications Sensor Format: APS-C Megapixels: 24.1 Autofocus Points: 9 Weight: 1.0lbs Connectivity: Wi-fi and NFC Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A great beginner option + DSLR quality + Fits into the Canon ecosystem Reasons to avoid - Older technology - Not much room for growth - No 4K shooting

Although it's showing its age and its specifications don't match up to more expensive DSLRs in Canon's lineup, if you're just starting out with DSLR photography and on a strict budget, this small camera offers the ideal setup for beginners. The good news is that some excellent bundles are available online, with lens and accessory kits thrown in for well below $500.

Best for performance

Sony A6000 An excellent compact camera setup boasting high-quality Sony technology Specifications Sensor Format: APS-C Megapixels: 24.3 Autofocus Points: 179 Weight: 0.75lbs Connectivity: Wi-fi and NFC Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Large Sensor + Sony quality + Great image quality and color rendition Reasons to avoid - Showing it's age - No 4K video - ISO performance a little lacking

Since the range's inception in 2014, the Sony A6000 is largely regarded as one of the best compact camera setups you can buy. At time of writing this model is a little over our $500 limit, but the price fluctuates often so do keep an eye out for a dip!

The A6000 still offers good value for money with speedy autofocus, excellent handling and fantastic image quality that often punches above its weight. Unlike many contemporaries, it doesn't have 4K video, but if you're a casual stills shooter happy to forgo the latest tech, handling and performance wise the A6000 is still one of the best on the market.

Best for action photos

GoPro Hero 10 Black Hear us out, the Hero 10 Black is an excellent option for a wide range of photographers Specifications Sensor Format: APS-C Megapixels: 23 Autofocus Points: N/A Weight: 0.35lbs Connectivity: Wi-Fi & NFC Video: 5.3K60, 4K120 + 2.7K240 Wide FOV Today's Best Deals View at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rugged and durable + Excellent lens quality + Good connectivity Reasons to avoid - Limited manual options - Poor low-light performance - Reports of battery gremlins

We all know the GoPro brand for their action-camera orientation, but we think that $400 for the latest in their range is a bit of a steal for the technology you're getting. It has fantastic stabilization, 5K moving footage, and time-lapse options, and it also takes stunning 23MP photos. Waterproof to 33 feet and built using the brand's famous tough, durable mentality, it's well worth a look if you're looking for a lightweight, easy-to-use travel companion.

Best for vlogging

Panasonic Lumix G100 Great video recording and portability make this a good blog/vlog option Specifications Sensor Format: Micro Four-Thirds Megapixels: 20.3 Autofocus Points: 49 Weight: 0.76lbs Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great for content creators + Good audio performance + Lightweight for it's size Reasons to avoid - Slightly limiting four-thirds system - Max 10-minute recording time in 4K

For a small package, the real highlight of the Lumix G100 is 4K video capability. It can shoot 4K at 30FPS, with a 5-axis image stabilization system, making it a great option for vloggers and beginner content creators. Built-in audio tracking offers excellent microphone quality, although there's always the option to add external mics. The micro four-thirds system also has a good selection of small, lightweight, adaptable lenses.

Best for every-day use

Panasonic Lumix ZS80 A speedy, usable everyday camera with impressive zoom performance Specifications Sensor Format: BSI-CMOS Megapixels: 20.3 Autofocus points: NA Weight: 1.0lbs Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good zoom offering + Great for beginners Reasons to avoid - No tilting screen - Multiple buttons and menus a bit confusing at first

Lightweight and easy to use, with a comprehensive UI, excellent responsive touchscreen and an ergonomically pleasing design, the ZS80 is only a minor improvement to the ZS70 but still packs a punch for the money, with 4K video recording and a mightily impressive 30x optical zoom. It's a small, lightweight, well-built setup that produces excellent results in everyday usage.

Best for durability

Olympus Tough TG-6 A rugged, waterproof, durable camera perfect for adventurous families Specifications Sensor Format: CMOS Megapixels: 12 Autofocus Points: 25 Weight: 0.5lbs Connectivity: Wi-Fi Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + A great starter camera + Waterproof + 4K recording + Great for families Reasons to avoid - Low resolution for stills photos

At first glance, the outright specifications of the Tough TG-6 aren't on paper particularly impressive, but when twinned with 50 feet of waterproof ability and a rigid shell that can withstand more than 100kg of crushing force, you end up with a compelling camera that you won't be precious about. 4K movie shooting at 120fps certainly sweetens the deal and five underwater shooting movies provide room for exploration. Great for traveling families and kids getting used to taking photos.

How we test the best budget cameras

In order to guarantee you’re getting honest, up-to-date recommendations on the best cameras to buy here at Space.com we make sure to put every camera through a rigorous review to fully test each product. Each camera is reviewed based on a multitude of aspects, from its construction and design, to how well it functions as an optical instrument and its performance in the field.

Each camera is carefully tested by either our expert staff or knowledgeable freelance contributors who know their subject areas in depth. This ensures fair reviewing is backed by personal, hands-on experience with each camera and is judged based on its price point, class and destined use. For example, comparing a 60MP full-frame mirrorless camera to a sleek little crop-sensor DSLR wouldn’t be appropriate, though each camera might be the best performing product in its own class.

We look at how easy each camera is to operate, whether it contains the latest up-to-date imaging technology, whether the cameras can shoot high-quality stills photos and high resolution video and also make suggestions if a particular camera would benefit from any additional kit to give you the best viewing experience possible.

With complete editorial independence, Space.com are here to ensure you get the best buying advice on cameras, whether you should purchase an instrument or not, making our buying guides and reviews reliable and transparent.