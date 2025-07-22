The Sony A7R V is our best camera for autofocus.

You can capture the Perseids on August 12 with one of the best cameras, the Sony A7R V, now $1000 off at Walmart. In our Sony A7R V review, we gave it four and a half stars because of its advanced autofocus system. It has good interval settings for catching the Perseid meteor shower through a series of long exposure shots. We called the Sony A7R V our best for autofocus in our guide to the best cameras for photo and video, thanks to an AI-powered recognition system and 693 focus points. It's still discounted in this huge anti-Prime Day deal, with over $1000 off Amazon's listing price for the model.

The Sony A7R V is on sale for $3198 at Walmart.

We gave the Sony A7R V four and a half stars in our full Sony A7R V review, where we praised the AI-powered autofocus system, versatile LCD screen and notable upgrades from the Sony A7R IV. The A7R V has a huge 61MP sensor and performed well during our photography testing apart from some noise on higher ISO images of stars.

Save 24% Sony A7R V: was $4,200 now $3,198 at Walmart Save over $1000 on the best camera for autofocus in our best cameras guide. It has a 61MP sensor, AI-powered autofocus, eight stops of in-body image stabilization and 8K video capability. It also features great interval shooting features that can help when capturing elusive Perseids. We gave it four and a half stars in our full Sony A7R V review.

We have guides for a range of skywatching gear and astrophotography optics including the best telescopes, best binoculars and best cameras for astrophotography.

Image 1 of 5 The Sony A7R V has a 61MP sensor and can capture high-resolution stills. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) The Sony A7R V is a high-powered camera with AI-powered autofocus recognition and eight stops of in-body image stabilization. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) the Sony A7R V features the classic design features of Sony cameras with a mode dial and dials for controlling exposure. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) The fully articulating screen on the A7R V is a great addition to the model and allows versatile shooting angles. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) The Sony A7R V features a range of ports for external hardware and also supports CFexpress memory cards as well as an SD card. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

In our Sony A7R V review, we were seriously impressed with the advanced autofocus that is now able to identify more objects and makes the camera perfect for versatile subjects. It has exceptional resolution and a robust build quality for detailed shots wherever you are. This camera is also frequently highlighted in our guides to the best cameras for photo and video and the best mirrorless cameras due to its cutting-edge features and outstanding performance, which are crucial for capturing fast-moving meteors and faint nebulas

This Walmart deal on the Sony A7R V is a great saving for anyone serious about upgrading their photography kit, especially with the Perseid meteor shower peaking soon. The Sony A7R V offers unparalleled detail with interval shooting, both of which are essential for capturing the streaks of light in the night sky.

The Sony A7R V is a powerhouse full-frame mirrorless camera, boasting a 61MP full-frame sensor that delivers breathtaking resolution and Sony's latest-generation BIONZ XR image processing engine, which provides phenomenal speed and enhanced image quality. The camera also includes an upgraded 8-stop 5-axis in-body image stabilization system, crucial for handheld shooting in low-light conditions. The new multi-angle LCD monitor offers unprecedented flexibility for composing shots from various angles and weather sealing ensures durability in difficult environments.

Key features: 61MP full-frame sensor, dual BIONZ XR processor, AI tracking, 693-point autofocus, 8-stop in-body image stabilization, multi-angle LCD Monitor, 8K video capability, dual memory card slots (1xCFexpress, 1xSD), wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.

Product launched: December 2022

Price history: The Sony A7R V typically retails around $4200 on Amazon but this Walmart deal brings the price to $3200, with $1000 off the Amazon listed price.

Price comparison: Walmart: $3198 | Amazon: $3798 | BHPhotoVideo: $3798

Reviews consensus: In our full Sony A7R V review we highlight its incredible 61MP resolution, advanced AI autofocus and versatile LCD screen, making it a top choice for professional photographers and astrophotographers.

Space.com: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | LiveScience: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You're a serious photographer looking for a powerful camera capable of outstanding high-resolution stills with super-powered autofocus.

❌ Don't buy it if: You only shoot tripod-mounted astrophotography. There are other models which perform better at higher ISOs. Take a look at the best cameras for astrophotography.

