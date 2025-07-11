Want a last minute steal? Save $200 on this pro-level Sony A7R IV mirrorless camera as Walmart takes on Amazon

Poor old Amazon must be losing its touch with this deal! Okay, maybe Jeff Bezos isn't going to lose any sleep but, despite Prime Day, the cheapest place to buy this Sony A7R IV camera is Walmart. The retailer has undercut Amazon's price by over $200!

You can get this Sony A7R IV camera on sale at Walmart for $2485.

The Sony A7R IV camera is a powerhouse of a pro-level camera, pitched at professional photographers, and it's packed with features to match. It excels at most types of photography, astrophotography included, due to its excellent low-light performance.

We think it's one of the best cameras for astrophotography and best mirrorless cameras, awarding it four and a half stars in our Sony A7R IV camera review. We called it "..an incredible camera in a class of its own," and this is the lowest price we've seen this camera at. We don't know how long this price will stick around as Amazon's own Prime Day ends tonight, so grab this one while you can.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) This pro-level camera is a steal at $200 off, offering amazing compression-free image capture. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Sony's A7R IV mirrorless camera may be five years old but it's still an amazing powerhouse of a camera, aimed at photographers who want superb quality and performance. At $200 off, it's a no-brainer if you're planning on taking your snapping skills to the next level.

We sang its praises in our Sony A7R IV camera review and not only does it excel at astrophotography, it's perfect for studio work, landscapes and much more. It's capable of producing 61-megapixel shots in raw format, so you're all but guaranteed beautiful pictures. It also boasts customisable buttons with 100 optional functions, though that may take a little getting used to; we did find the menu slightly fiddly.

But if you're a pro photographer or an aspiring pro photographer, this is a steal at under $2500. Snap it up before it disappears along with Prime Day!

Key features: 61MP full-frame sensor, Sony E lens mount, ISO 100-32,000 range, 4K UHD 30p video, 1.4 lb (665g) weight.

Product launched: September 2019

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen this camera drop $200 in price, but never this low. This is the cheapest seen this camera get.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2699 | Walmart: $2485

Reviews consensus: In our review of the Sony A7R IV, we praised its image quality and, in particular, we were seriously impressed with its autofocus and low-light performance. This is a brilliant camera for professionals, the only catch being that the menu system can a little unwieldy.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½ Toms Guide: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best cameras, Best cameras for astrophotography, Best mirrorless cameras.

✅ Buy it if: You want a high-quality pro-level camera that delivers absolutely superb images, with the option of compressionless raw format.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're not a professional photographer. It's not just the price tag, you'll need the experience to make the most of this camera.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.