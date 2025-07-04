The best July 4 camera deals 2025: Top deals we've spotted so far

We've scoured the internet for July 4 camera deals ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sales, taking place July 8-11 this year. There are some great offers to be had from top brands such as Canon, Sony and Nikon and more.

With our experienced reviewers having tested and reviewed these models (or their predecessors or successors), we can say with confidence that these cameras are worth the investment. What's even better, you can grab them now for a reduced price.

Of course, there are many other cameras available so perhaps our best cameras guide may help you decide which camera you want to keep an eye on throughout the Amazon Prime Day sales.

Best camera deals July 4 2025

Nikon Z6 III camera bundle: was $2,510 now $2,197 at BHPhoto Save $313 on this camera bundle, including the Nikon Z6 III plus a camera bag and a 128gb memory card. We've previously reviewed its predecessor, the Z6 II, giving it 4 out of 5 stars in our review. The Z6 III offers a 3.5 x faster sensor readout than its predecessor as well as the latest in-body image stabilization. A great option for advanced amateur photographers.

Canon EOS 90D: was $1,599 now $1,399 at BHPhoto Save $200 on the best crop sensor DSLR, the Canon EOS 90D. With its fast burst speed of 10FPS, this camera lends itself well towards sport and action photography. But having a crop sensor means you get close-up stills, making it a good option for those keen to photograph the moon. For this price, not only do you get the camera body but also a 18-135mm lens. We think that's a bargain.

Sony A7C: was $1,598 now $1,398 at Amazon Save $200 on the Sony A7C at Amazon now. The Sony A7C is Sony's smallest full-frame camera, offering a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, image stabilization and 4k video recording capabilities. We reviewed its successor, the Sony A7C II, and thought it offered good value for money, suiting enthusiasts and amateurs all-round. Reviews generally compliment this camera's photo quality, compact size and battery life.