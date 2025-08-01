Save $300 on the Nikon Z8, our best mirrorless camera for astrophotography. It also features as our best overall camera in our best cameras guide. We think it's great for shooting a wide range of astro targets because of its superior image noise handling and 45MP sensor. This Nikon Z8 bundle deal from BH Photo and Video is not only giving you $300 off but it's throwing in a camera bag and a huge 128GB SD card for free!

Get the Nikon Z8 with a free camera bag and 128GB SD card from BH Photo and Video for only $3697.

This deal must end on August 4 and is well worth grabbing if you are in the market for a powerful mirrorless camera. For astrophotographers, there are plenty of exciting events coming up in August and this would be a great tool for capturing them. The Nikon Z8's powerful 45MP resolution will help capture plenty of detail on the Sturgeon moon when it illuminates our skies on August 9. The stacked full-frame sensor has impressive dynamic range, meaning you can capture incredible detail of the lunar seas and craters. For a more comprehensive look at what you can see on the moon, we have an in-depth lunar observation guide.

Image 1 of 7 The Nikon Z8 is the latest mirrorless camera in Nikon's line-up. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Z8 has a strong and sturdy build quality. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) Storage features 1x CF Express Type-B and 1x SD UHS-II card slots. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Z8 features a blackout-free Real-Live 3.69 million dot Quad VGA OLED electronic viewfinder. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Z8's four-axis screen can tilt left-to-right and top-to-bottom. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The night vision mode on the Z8 shows a dim and red display by default for astrophotography sessions. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Z8's button layout is intuitive and features two function buttons on the front, which can be programmed to custom settings. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

In our full Nikon Z8 review, we praised the camera for its exceptional image quality and robust build, making it a reliable tool for capturing the night sky. We picked it as the best mirrorless camera in our guide to the best cameras for astrophotography because it has high-end specs as well as astro-specific features. The Z8 has a red astrophotography mode on the LED screen that preserves night vision and the autofocus has a starlight mode which helps in getting stars in pinpoint focus.

Its fast processor and excellent ISO range are perfectly suited for capturing detailed, noise-free images of stars and other faint celestial objects. When shooting brighter objects like the moon, the Z8's 45MP stacked CMOS sensor delivers impressive dynamic range and would be useful in bringing out the rocky lunar surface in sharp detail.

The Nikon Z8 is a fantastic all-around camera that's well-suited for astrophotography but also all other photography styles. The camera's fast processing speed and robust autofocus system make it easy to focus on celestial objects and even fast moving subjects like birds, planes and sports. This Z8 bundle deal includes a 128GB SD card, so you'll have plenty of space to store your high-resolution images and the protective camera bag will keep your gear safe when you're out in the field. With its durable build and weather-sealed body, the Nikon Z8 can handle shooting in challenging conditions and is a reliable companion for your stargazing adventures.

Key features: Full-frame 45.7MP sensor, Nikon Z lens mount, native ISO range 64-25,600 (expandable to 102,400), 8K 60p 12-bit video

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: The price jumped up from $3497 to $3697 on June 25 and has held there since but only BH Photo and Video offer a camera bag and 128GB SD card for no extra cost.

Price comparison: BHPhotoandVideo: $3,696.95 | Amazon: $3,696.95 | Walmart: $3,696.95

Reviews consensus: Rated as our best camera, the Nikon Z8 earned five stars in our review thanks to its excellent image noise handling, powerful 45MP full-frame sensor and highly detailed stills and videos. While there are smaller Nikon models available, the Z8 really packs in everything you might ever want from a top-of-the-range camera.

Space: ★★★★★ | LiveScience: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best cameras, best cameras for astrophotography, best mirrorless cameras, best Nikon cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want a professional camera packed full of high-end specs that can handle astrophotography and pretty much everything else. The Nikon Z8 is our best camera overall for astrophotography and general photography.

❌ Don't buy it if: You aren't a professional photographer. If you want a camera that will serve you well as an amateur with a lower budget, go for the Nikon Z6 III, which is also $300 off on BH Photo and Video.

