Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier. We transport our visitors across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries. For us, exploring space is as much about the journey as it is the destination. So from skywatching guides and stunning photos of the night sky to rocket launches and breaking news of robotic probes visiting other planets, at Space.com you'll find something amazing every day.

Mission Statement

To provide an amazing journey celebrating space exploration, innovation and discovery.

Our History

Space.com launched in New York City on July 20, 1999, the 30th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, with the goal of covering the latest discoveries and missions in space like never before. The company was originally founded by news anchor Lou Dobbs and Rich Zahradnick, with Zahradnik serving as our first President, a position later filled by Sally Ride — the first American woman in space. Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, was on the board of directors.

In 2003, Space.com was received the Online Journalism Award for Breaking News by the Online News Association in recognition of our coverage of the 2003 Columbia space shuttle disaster. It has since received Webby awards as an Honoree in the Science category in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

In May 2004, Space.com's parent company changed its name from Space Holdings to Imaginova. In 2009, Space.com was acquired by Tech Media Network, later called Purch. In 2018, Future plc acquired Space.com's parent company Purch.

Space.com is, and always has been, the passion of writers and editors who are space fans and also trained journalists.

Our People

Tariq Malik, Editor-in-Chief

Responsible for Space.com's editorial vision, Tariq Malik has been the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com since 2019 and has covered space news and science for 18 years. He joined the Space.com team in 2001, first as an intern and soon after as a full-time spaceflight reporter covering human spaceflight, exploration, astronomy and the night sky. He became Space.com's managing editor in 2009. As on-air talent has presented space stories on CNN, Fox News, NPR and others.

Tariq is an Eagle Scout (yes, he earned the Space Exploration merit badge), a Space Camp veteran (4 times as a kid, once as an adult), and has taken the ultimate "vomit comet" ride while reporting on zero-gravity fires. Before joining Space.com, he served as a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering city and education beats. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University.

Contact Tariq via: E-Mail – Twitter – Facebook

Michael Wall, Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall joined Space.com in 2010 as a senior writer reporting on Mars exploration, exoplanet discoveries, astrophysics and space technology. For Space.com, Mike has wandered through California's Mojave Desert with scientists on NASA's Mars rover Curiosity mission and helped launch balloon missions through Earth's auroras in Alaska. He's based in San Francisco, where he chronicles the space tech revolution in Silicon Valley.

Prior to joining Space.com, Mike was a science writer for the Idaho National Laboratory and interned with Wired.com, The Salinas Californian newspaper and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Mike has also worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Contact Mike via: E-Mail – Twitter – Google Plus

Meghan Bartels, Senior Writer

Meghan is a science journalist based in New York City. She joined Space.com in July 2018, with previous writing published in outlets including Newsweek and Audubon.

Meghan earned an MA in science journalism from New York University and a BA in classics from Georgetown University, and in her free time she enjoys reading and visiting museums.

Contact Meghan via: E-Mail - Twitter

Hanneke Weitering, Associate Editor

Hanneke joined the team at Space.com in the summer of 2016 as a staff writer and producer. She's a self-proclaimed science geek with a background in physics and a passion for all things out of this world.

She has also written for Scholastic classroom magazines, MedPage Today, Scienceline and Oak Ridge National Lab. After earning a degree in physics from the University of Tennessee in her home town of Knoxville, she moved to New York City and earned her graduate degree in science, health and environmental reporting from New York University.

Contact Hanneke via: E-Mail – Twitter – Google Plus – Facebook

Chelsea Gohd, Staff Writer

(Image credit: Chelsea Gohd)

Chelsea Gohd first joined Space.com as an intern in the summer of 2018 and became a staff writer in 2019.

After receiving a B.S. in Public Health, she worked as a science communicator at the American Museum of Natural History. Chelsea has written for publications including Futurism, Jungles in Paris, Outer Places, All That is Interesting, AMNH Microbe Mondays blog, The Daily Targum and Roaring Earth.

When not writing, reading or following the latest science discoveries, Chelsea is writing music, singing, playing guitar and performing with her band Foxanne. Y

Contact Chelsea: E-Mail – Twitter

Since 2007, Steven Spaleta has produced and edited space, science and entertainment-related videos for Space.com and Live Science; preceded by a decade of video, audio and live stage production for Pal Television East, Inc.

In addition to producing space and science news, Steve is producer/editor of Space.com's CosMix series on space-enthused artists. Guests have included guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Grace Potter and Claudio Sanchez, founder of Coheed and Cambria. Steve is also a bass guitarist and songwriter. He studied psychology at the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He is originally from Zadar, Croatia by way of Astoria, New York.

Contact Steve via: E-Mail – Twitter

Contact

Space.com

11 W. 42nd Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10036

info@space.com

If you have any questions, concerns or feedback regarding our contact, please feel free to contact us at: community@space.com

Corporate

Content Partners

These respected publishers provide content that complements the coverage you’ll find from our staff:

Disclosure

Space reviews products independently. When you click links to buy products we may earn money that supports our branded pages. Our review pages may contain traditional advertising and sponsorships, in addition to links which generate sales through an affiliate or lead generation relationship.