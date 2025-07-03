Watch Russia's Progress 92 cargo ship launch toward the ISS today

Russia's Progress 90 cargo craft approaches the International Space Station for a docking to the Poisk module on Nov. 23, 2024.

A Russian cargo spacecraft will launch toward the International Space Station (ISS) this afternoon (July 3), and you can watch the action live.

A Soyuz rocket is scheduled to launch the uncrewed Progress 92 freighter on the MS-31 resupply mission from the Russia-run Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan today at 3:32 p.m. EDT (1932 GMT; 12:32 a.m. on July 4 local time in Kazakhstan).

NASA will stream the liftoff live via NASA+ beginning at 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT). Space.com will simulcast the stream if the agency makes it available.

Progress 92 will haul about three tons of food, fuel and other supplies to the ISS. If all goes according to plan, the robotic freighter will dock with the orbiting lab's Poisk module on Saturday (July 5) at 5:27 p.m. EDT (2127 GMT).

NASA will provide a livestream of rendezvous and docking activities beginning at 4:45 p.m. EDT (2045 GMT) on Saturday.

Progress 92 will take the place of the Progress 90 vehicle, which undocked from the same Poisk port on Tuesday (July 1) after a roughly seven-month stay. Progress 90 will burn up in Earth's atmosphere shortly — the same fate that awaits Progress 92 about six months from now.

Progress 91, which launched on Feb. 27, remains at the station, docked to its Zvezda service module.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Progress is one of three cargo ships that ferry supplies to the ISS these days. The other two are private American vehicles: Northrup Grumman's Cygnus and SpaceX's Dragon.

Like Progress, Cygnus is designed for one-time use, ending its space stays with a fiery death dive. But Dragon is reusable and can therefore haul scientific samples and other materials from the ISS safely back down to Earth.