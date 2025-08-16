Moon quiz: For all lunatics

A close up of the moon from space.

For centuries, Earth’s moon has captivated our imaginations. From ancient myths to modern science, it’s been a symbol of mystery, romance, and exploration.

Whether you’ve gazed at it through a telescope or simply admired its glow on a quiet night, the moon has a way of making us feel connected to something bigger than ourselves.

But the moon isn’t just a beautiful fixture in our night sky — it’s a dynamic celestial body with a fascinating history. It influences our tides, stabilizes Earth’s rotation, and even played a starring role in one of humanity’s greatest achievements: the Apollo missions. Beneath its dusty surface lie clues about the formation of our solar system and the future of space travel.

It’s time to see how well you know our closest cosmic neighbor. Will you soar through the questions like a rocket or get lost in the Sea of Tranquility?

Try it out below and see how well you score!