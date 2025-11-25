Satellite space quiz: What's orbiting Earth?

Streaks of light from Starlink satellites cross in front of the Lyra and Cygnus constellations.

From the earliest artificial satellites to today's sophisticated space telescopes and GPS constellations , these marvels of engineering have revolutionized how we communicate, navigate, observe, and explore.

Satellites come in all shapes and sizes, each designed for a specific mission. Some monitor weather patterns and natural disasters, others beam your favorite shows to your living room, and a few even help scientists unlock the secrets of the universe.

But how much do you really know about their history, technology, and impact on our daily lives?

Whether you're a space enthusiast or just curious about the wonders above, this quiz will test your knowledge of the machines that keep watch over Earth and beyond.

Try it out below and see how well you score!