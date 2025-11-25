Satellite space quiz: What's orbiting Earth?

Quizzes
By published

Satellites are becoming more and more common in our atmosphere, but how much do you know about them?

Streaks of light from Starlink satellites cross in front of the Lyra and Cygnus constellations.
Streaks of light from Starlink satellites cross in front of the Lyra and Cygnus constellations. (Image credit: Christophe Lehenaff/Getty Images)

From the earliest artificial satellites to today's sophisticated space telescopes and GPS constellations, these marvels of engineering have revolutionized how we communicate, navigate, observe, and explore.

Satellites come in all shapes and sizes, each designed for a specific mission. Some monitor weather patterns and natural disasters, others beam your favorite shows to your living room, and a few even help scientists unlock the secrets of the universe.

Whether you're a space enthusiast or just curious about the wonders above, this quiz will test your knowledge of the machines that keep watch over Earth and beyond.

Try it out below and see how well you score!

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.