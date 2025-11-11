Around the world in 80 telescopes: a space trivia quiz

This quiz explores the world's most powerful telescopes and observatories — on Earth and beyond.

Arecibo radio observatory shown in Species (1995)
Long before space travel, we looked up and wondered. Telescopes became our first spacecraft — tools that let us explore the universe without leaving the ground.

Today, observatories span the globe, perched on remote peaks and buried underground, each one designed to peel back the layers of cosmic mystery.

Whether you're a casual stargazer or a full-blown astrophile, this quiz will challenge your cosmic curiosity and maybe even expand your mental field of view.

Try it out below and see how well you score!

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

