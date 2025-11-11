Around the world in 80 telescopes: a space trivia quiz

Long before space travel, we looked up and wondered. Telescopes became our first spacecraft — tools that let us explore the universe without leaving the ground.

Today, observatories span the globe, perched on remote peaks and buried underground, each one designed to peel back the layers of cosmic mystery.

But Earth isn't the only place we've set up shop. Space-based telescopes like Hubble , James Webb , and Chandra orbit far above the atmosphere, capturing images and data that ground-based scopes could only dream of. Together, these instruments have revealed black holes , distant galaxies and the birthplaces of stars.

Whether you're a casual stargazer or a full-blown astrophile, this quiz will challenge your cosmic curiosity and maybe even expand your mental field of view.

Try it out below and see how well you score!