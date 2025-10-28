The search for life: A space science quiz
From ancient philosophers pondering the stars to modern scientists scanning distant exoplanets, humanity has long asked one haunting question: Are we alone?
The search for life beyond Earth is one of the most profound quests in human history. It began not in laboratories, but in the minds of ancient stargazers who imagined other worlds teeming with beings like — or unlike — us.
Over centuries, this curiosity evolved into a scientific pursuit, blending astronomy, biology, chemistry, and philosophy into a single, thrilling endeavor: to find life elsewhere in the cosmos.
From Galileo's telescope to the James Webb Space Telescope, each technological leap has brought us closer to answering that age-old question. We've sent probes to Mars, listened for alien signals through SETI, and discovered thousands of exoplanets orbiting distant stars. Along the way, we've refined our understanding of what life is, how it might arise, and where it could thrive — even in the most extreme environments.
This quiz explores the milestones, theories, and missions that have defined the search for extraterrestrial life.
Whether you're a space science enthusiast or just curious about the universe's biggest mystery, this challenge will stretch your mind across time and space.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
