To the stars: a stellar trivia quiz

The bright star V 372 Orionis and its companion are captured in this new Hubble image, surrounded by large cross-shaped diffraction spikes. Small red stars with shorter diffraction spikes are scattered around them, against a background of red and blue gas clouds.

Stars are the glittering beacons of the universe — massive nuclear furnaces that light up the night sky and shape the very fabric of galaxies.

From the humble red dwarfs to the titanic supergiants, stars come in a dazzling array of sizes, colors, and lifespans. They are born in clouds of gas and dust, live brilliant lives, and die in spectacular fashion, leaving behind remnants that continue to influence the cosmos.

Expect to encounter topics like stellar fusion, Hertzsprung-Russell diagrams, and the mysterious fate of stars as they evolve into white dwarfs, neutron stars, or even black holes.

So grab your telescope — or just your imagination — and prepare to explore the luminous wonders above.

Try it out below and see how well you score!