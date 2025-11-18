Galaxy quest: A galaxy-themed trivia quiz

An image of the spiral galaxy NGC 1068 taken by the Hubble Space Telescope

Galaxies are the grand cities of the cosmos — vast collections of stars, gas, dust and dark matter shaped over billions of years.

From the familiar swirl of our own Milky Way to the chaotic beauty of irregular galaxies, these celestial structures are as diverse as they are awe-inspiring. But how much do you really know about them?

This quiz will take you on a journey across the universe, testing your knowledge of galaxy types, famous discoveries and the science behind their formation and evolution.

Whether you're a seasoned stargazer or a curious newcomer, you'll encounter questions that challenge your understanding and spark your imagination.

Try it out below and see how well you score!