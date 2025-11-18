Galaxy quest: A galaxy-themed trivia quiz

Dive into the dazzling depths of the universe with this galaxy-themed trivia quiz that spans cosmic facts, mysterious phenomena and the wild wonders of deep space.

Hubble image of the spiral galaxy NGC 1068
An image of the spiral galaxy NGC 1068 taken by the Hubble Space Telescope (Image credit: NASA / ESA / A. van der Hoeven)

Galaxies are the grand cities of the cosmos — vast collections of stars, gas, dust and dark matter shaped over billions of years.

From the familiar swirl of our own Milky Way to the chaotic beauty of irregular galaxies, these celestial structures are as diverse as they are awe-inspiring. But how much do you really know about them?

Whether you're a seasoned stargazer or a curious newcomer, you'll encounter questions that challenge your understanding and spark your imagination.

Try it out below and see how well you score!

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

