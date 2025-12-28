Event horizon hunt: A black hole word search
Hunt for key terms that define one of the universe's most mind-bending phenomena—from event horizons to singularities.
Black holes are among the most fascinating and enigmatic objects in the universe. Born from collapsed stars and governed by the laws of general relativity, these cosmic beasts warp spacetime, trap light, and challenge our understanding of physics itself.
But how well do you know the vocabulary that surrounds them?
This word search quiz invites you to explore the essential terms and concepts that define black holes.
So sharpen your focus, channel your inner astrophysicist, and get ready to decode the dark. The black hole word search awaits and it's pulling you in.
See how well you score below!
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
