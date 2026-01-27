From Pluto to Ceres: A dwarf planet word search
Hunt for the names of mysterious dwarf planets, most of which orbit on the fringes of our solar system
Dwarf planets may be small, but they're some of the most intriguing objects in our cosmic neighborhood.
These icy bodies orbit the sun just like the major planets, yet they follow their own rules, often traveling along elongated paths far beyond Neptune. Their distant homes in the Kuiper Belt and scattered disk make them difficult to study, but every new mission reveals something surprising.
As you dive into this word search, you'll encounter the names of these fascinating dwarf planets.
Think of this quiz as your own mini‑expedition to the outer solar system —no spacecraft required.
See how well you score below!
