Skywatching word search: Can you find these stargazing events?

Quizzes
By published

From dazzling eclipses to rare planetary meet‑ups, the night sky is full of events worth looking up for. Hunt for the various events in our skywatching-themed wordsearch.

Milky way appearing over barn
There are lots of things happening in our night skies. Can you find them all? (Image credit: Getty)

Every night, the sky puts on a performance, sometimes subtle, sometimes spectacular. Whether it's a bright planet rising in the east or the moon glowing a little larger than usual, skywatching offers endless opportunities to witness the rhythms of our solar system.

Some of the most exciting moments come when planets appear to meet in the sky. Conjunctions bring worlds together in tight, photogenic pairings, while oppositions place planets directly opposite the sun, making them shine at their brightest. These alignments may be predictable, but they never fail to inspire awe.

This quiz will guide you through the many types of sky events you can spot throughout the year. Whether you're a casual stargazer or a seasoned observer, get ready to put your celestial knowledge to the test.

See how well you score below!

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.