Skywatching word search: Can you find these stargazing events?

There are lots of things happening in our night skies. Can you find them all?

Every night, the sky puts on a performance, sometimes subtle, sometimes spectacular. Whether it's a bright planet rising in the east or the moon glowing a little larger than usual, skywatching offers endless opportunities to witness the rhythms of our solar system .

Some of the most exciting moments come when planets appear to meet in the sky. Conjunctions bring worlds together in tight, photogenic pairings, while oppositions place planets directly opposite the sun , making them shine at their brightest. These alignments may be predictable, but they never fail to inspire awe.

Eclipses, on the other hand, are the sky's most dramatic spectacles. Solar eclipses briefly transform daylight into twilight, while lunar eclipses bathe the moon in coppery red hues. Even partial eclipses can draw crowds of skywatchers eager to experience the rare geometry of sun, Earth, and moon lining up just right.

And then there are supermoons, meteor showers, and other surprises that keep observers coming back for more.

This quiz will guide you through the many types of sky events you can spot throughout the year. Whether you're a casual stargazer or a seasoned observer, get ready to put your celestial knowledge to the test.

See how well you score below!