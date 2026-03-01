Moons of the solar system: A space-themed word search

Uranus has multiple moons, can you find them in this word search?

Moons may seem like quiet companions to the planets, but many of them are worlds every bit as fascinating as the planets themselves. Some are covered in oceans, some erupt with lava, and others hide mysterious subsurface seas that could potentially support life. Each moon tells a different story about how our solar system formed and evolved.

Jupiter and Saturn lead the pack with dozens of moons each, ranging from tiny captured rocks to massive bodies larger than Mercury. Their moons have become prime targets for exploration, especially as missions like Europa Clipper and Dragonfly prepare to investigate these distant worlds up close. These moons aren't just orbiting—they're shaping the future of planetary science.

But the outer giants aren't the only ones with interesting satellites. Earth's moon continues to surprise scientists with new discoveries, while Mars' tiny moons, Phobos and Deimos, raise questions about whether they were once asteroids.

This quiz will take you on a tour of the solar system's most intriguing moons. Whether you're a casual stargazer or a seasoned space enthusiast, get ready to test your knowledge and maybe learn something new along the way.

See how well you score below!