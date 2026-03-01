Moons of the solar system: A space-themed word search

Hunt for the names of the many moons surrounding our solar system's eight planets.

The blue planet Uranus is seen in the darkness of space with labeled moons Miranda and Ariel nearby
Uranus has multiple moons, can you find them in this word search? (Image credit: Starry Night/Chris Vaughan)

Moons may seem like quiet companions to the planets, but many of them are worlds every bit as fascinating as the planets themselves. Some are covered in oceans, some erupt with lava, and others hide mysterious subsurface seas that could potentially support life. Each moon tells a different story about how our solar system formed and evolved.

Jupiter and Saturn lead the pack with dozens of moons each, ranging from tiny captured rocks to massive bodies larger than Mercury. Their moons have become prime targets for exploration, especially as missions like Europa Clipper and Dragonfly prepare to investigate these distant worlds up close. These moons aren't just orbiting—they're shaping the future of planetary science.

This quiz will take you on a tour of the solar system's most intriguing moons. Whether you're a casual stargazer or a seasoned space enthusiast, get ready to test your knowledge and maybe learn something new along the way.

See how well you score below!

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

