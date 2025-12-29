13 must-see moon events in 2026: Eclipses, supermoons, conjunctions and more

A bevy of supermoons, a dramatic total solar eclipse and a "blood moon" total lunar eclipse are some of the highlights of the coming lunar year, which will also include plenty of beautiful close conjunctions of the crescent moon and planets.

Here are some dates for this year's moon-gazing diary.

Most of these events are perfect for naked-eye viewing, but our guides to the best telescopes and binoculars will give you a closer look, and our dedicated moon-observing guide will help you become a skilled moon-gazer.

1. The year's first supermoon: Jan. 3, 2026 (dusk)

See a supermoon on Jan. 3, 2026. (Image credit: Hal Bergman via Getty Images)

The first full moon of 2026, January's Wolf Moon, will be a supermoon, meaning it will appear larger and brighter because it will be at or near its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. Although it's the first of three supermoons in 2026, it's the last in a series of four from the back end of 2025.

2. "Ring of fire" annular solar eclipse: Feb. 17, 2026 (daytime)

An annular solar eclipse will occur on Feb. 17, 2026. (Image credit: goh keng cheong via Getty Images)

Will anyone be able to see the "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse on Feb. 17, 2026 ? The moon will eclipse up to 96% of the sun's center for up to 2 minutes, 20 seconds, but only for scientists at a few research stations — the French-Italian Concordia Station in the interior and the Russian Mirny Station in Queen Mary Land on the Davis Sea coast. A partial solar eclipse will be seen across Antarctica and from parts of southern Africa and Argentina.

Related: Annular solar eclipse 2026: Everything you need to know about the 'ring of fire'

Crescent moon and Mercury: Feb. 18, 2026 (after sunset)

See a young moon and Mercury on Feb. 18, 2026. (Image credit: Stellarium)

About 45 minutes after sunset on Feb. 18, something relatively rare will be on show: a conjunction between a superslim crescent moon and the elusive planet Mercury . Visible low in the western sky, the moon will be barely 2%-lit, so you'll likely need binoculars to see it. Below will be Venus, with Saturn above.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. "Blood moon" total lunar eclipse: March 2-3, 2026 (night to early morning)

Don't miss the total lunar eclipse on March 2-3, 2026. (Image credit: Jonkman Photography via Getty Images)

Total lunar eclipses often come in threes. There were two in 2025, one of which wowed skywatchers in North America , and the final in the trio comes in early March 2026 — the last until 2029. During this event, the full Worm Moon will transit Earth's shadow to become a reddish-orange " blood moon " for 58 minutes as seen from parts of western North America, Australia, New Zealand, East Asia and the Pacific.

5. Crescent moon and Venus: March 20, 2026 (after sunset)

See the crescent moon close to Venus on March 20, 2026. (Image credit: Stellarium)

The sight of a young moon close to a bright planet will be on offer about 45 minutes after sunset on March 20, when a 5%-lit waxing crescent moon will hang above the bright planet Venus . Find an unobstructed western horizon, and take along a pair of binoculars.

6. Crescent moon, Venus and the Pleiades: April 19, 2026 (after sunset)

See a crescent moon, Venus and the Pleiades on April 19, 2025. (Image credit: Stellarium)

Look west an hour after sunset on April 19 for a spectacular panorama close to the sinking stars of Orion as a 9%-lit waxing crescent moon gets close to the Pleiades (also known as the "Seven Sisters" star cluster ), with bright Venus below.

7. Total solar eclipse: Aug. 12, 2026 (daytime)

A total solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Europe on Aug. 12, 2026. (Image credit: Tegra Stone Nuess via Getty Images)

Even though it won't be visible, the moon will arguably perform its greatest trick of all on Aug. 12, 2026, when its silhouette will perfectly block the sun for up to 2 minutes, 18 seconds, as seen from eastern Greenland, western Iceland and northern Spain. All of Europe will experience a deep partial solar eclipse , while North America will see a small partial eclipse.

Related: Total solar eclipse 2026 — Everything you need to know

8. Partial lunar eclipse: Aug. 27-28, 2026 (after dark)

Don't miss the partial lunar eclipse on Aug. 27-28, 2026. (Image credit: Apostoli Rossella via Getty Images)

The second lunar eclipse of 2026 — which will be visible from North America, South America, Europe and Africa — won't quite live up to the first in March. Although the moon will enter Earth's central shadow in space, a 4% sliver of it won't, causing the lunar surface to turn mostly reddish. Although there will be no totality, the edge of Earth's shadow will gradually move across the moon and back again, which is always a grand sight.

9. Moon in the Beehive Cluster: Sept. 8, 2026 (before sunrise)

See a crescent moon close to M44 on Sept. 8, 2026. (Image credit: Stellarium)

Look east about 45 minutes before sunrise to see a lovely 9%-lit waning crescent moon just beneath the Beehive Cluster, also known as M44, which contains about 1,000 stars and is located 600 light-years from the solar system . You'll need binoculars to see M44 properly.