10 times the sky amazed us in 2025

A bevy of comets, a "blood moon" total lunar eclipse and impressive northern lights were just three of the skywatching highlights in 2025. Here's how they unfolded.

What was your skywatching highlight of 2025? A comet becoming visible to the naked eye? Mars disappearing behind the moon? Or did you glimpse a "blood moon" total lunar eclipse and see the northern lights at last?

Here's what happened in the skies in 2025, in spectacular images.

1. A Wolf Moon "eats" Mars

Mars rises out of a lunar occultation from Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona on Jan. 13, 2025. (Image credit: KPNO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. Winsky & A. Sorensen (Image credit: J. Winsky & M. Zamani (NSF NOIRLab))

Mars comes to a bright opposition in Earth 's sky only once every 26 months. But just before its big day came on Jan. 15, it grabbed skywatchers' attention when it crossed paths with the moon. North America had a ringside seat to the full Wolf Moon's occultation of the Red Planet, which happens just once every 14 years from a specific place on Earth's surface.

2. A "great comet" appears

Comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas) appears in the sky over a rural area near Firmat, Argentina, on Jan. 20, 2025. (Image credit: Patricio Murphy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images))

If you don't remember 2025's "great comet," it's probably because you're in the Northern Hemisphere. Back in mid- to late January, Comet 2024 G3 (ATLAS) made a close pass of the sun before sprouting a bright, structured tail that delighted astrophotographers south of the equator. The comet even became bright enough to be visible in the daytime with the naked eye.

3. "Blue Ghost" lands on the moon

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1 landed on the moon on March 2, 2025. (Image credit: Firefly Aerospace)

After launching atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in January, Texas-based Firefly Aerospace successfully landed its Blue Ghost spacecraft on the moon's 300-mile-wide (500 kilometers) Mare Crisium ("Sea of Crises") basin in early March, becoming the second private spacecraft ever to soft-land on the moon . The company shared a spectacular video showing Blue Ghost's descent and spectacular landing, complete with its own long lunar shadow.

4. A star trail is visible from orbit

NASA astronaut Don Pettit captured this long-exposure view showing Earth and stars as intense streaks over time, as seen from the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA/Don Pettit and Babak Tafreshi via X)

Between September 2024 and April 2025, NASA astronaut Don Pettit — famed for his pioneering work in astrophotography from orbit — conducted his third mission on the International Space Station . In collaboration with astrophotographer Babak Tafreshi of The World at Night on the ground, Pettit took the art form to another level, capturing dozens of mesmerizing star trails.

5. A "blood moon" total lunar eclipse captivates skywatchers

Petr Horálek, NOIRLab's photo ambassador, captured a total lunar eclipse from the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile. (Image credit: CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/P. Horálek (Institute of Physics in Opava))

The first total lunar eclipse in three years delighted skywatchers on March 13-14, 2025, when a full Worm Moon crept through Earth's central shadow in space for 65 minutes, making the lunar surface appear reddish-orange from our perspective on Earth. The event, visible from Earth's nightside, was captured with a moonbow from Kentucky and with the Milky Way from Chile . Another lunar eclipse on Sept. 7-8 made for some spectacular photos , including one taken over Egypt's White Desert .

6. Vapor tracers appear inside auroras

Vapor tracers light up the atmosphere over the Arctic Ocean as seen from Utqiagvik, Alaska, on March 25, 2025. (Image credit: AWESOME Mission)

Just as an aurora substorm erupted, two NASA sounding rockets poised for launch at Alaska's Poker Flat Research Range suddenly went skyward, releasing colorful vapor tracers within the aurora borealis, or northern lights . As part of the AWESOME mission, vapor tracers were imaged using cameras across northern Alaska to track winds, particle flows and magnetic changes during the outburst.

7. Perseids blast through moonlight

A meteor streaks across the sky over Spruce Knob, West Virginia, on Aug. 3, 2025. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

It may be the Northern Hemisphere's favorite annual meteor shower, but the Perseids weren't a classic in 2025, as they were marred by an 84%-illuminated crescent moon. However, before the peak night of the Perseid meteor shower on Aug. 12-13, there was a short window of darkness, during which a few bright meteors were seen in the predawn hours. About 10 days before the peak night, NASA photographer Bill Ingalls took this long exposure of a Perseid meteor in Spruce Knob , West Virginia.

8. An interstellar comet grows a tail