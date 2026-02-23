Total lunar eclipse March 2026: Live updates
The next lunar eclipse will be overnight on March 2-4, 2026.
The next lunar eclipse will be a total lunar eclipse on March 2-4, 2026. It is the first lunar eclipse of the year.
It will be visible in North America and will be the last total lunar eclipse anywhere on Earth until New Year's Eve 2028-2029.
During a total lunar eclipse, the moon will appear to take on a red hue, giving rise to the "blood moon".
Related: How to photograph a lunar eclipse
One week to the blood moon! We're ready, are you?
In just one week, a spectacular display of orbital mechanics will be visible to billions of people across the Americas, Asia, and Oceania, as Earth's shadow sweeps across the lunar disk, triggering the onset of an awe-inspiring 'blood moon' total lunar eclipse.
Read more: 1 week until a breathtaking blood moon rises over the US during total lunar eclipse 2026
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.