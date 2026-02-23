Total lunar eclipse March 2026: Live updates

The next lunar eclipse will be overnight on March 2-4, 2026.

stages of the total lunar eclipse show the moon turn a progressively red colour.
The next lunar eclipse will be overnight on March 2-4, 2026. (Image credit: © Canva Pro)

The next lunar eclipse will be a total lunar eclipse on March 2-4, 2026. It is the first lunar eclipse of the year.

It will be visible in North America and will be the last total lunar eclipse anywhere on Earth until New Year's Eve 2028-2029.

One week to the blood moon! We're ready, are you?

A red full moon is pictured above grey clouds in a dark night sky.

A blood moon captured over South Africa. (Image credit: WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images)

In just one week, a spectacular display of orbital mechanics will be visible to billions of people across the Americas, Asia, and Oceania, as Earth's shadow sweeps across the lunar disk, triggering the onset of an awe-inspiring 'blood moon' total lunar eclipse.

Read more: 1 week until a breathtaking blood moon rises over the US during total lunar eclipse 2026

