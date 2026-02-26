Rare 'ring of fire' eclipse seen by few | Space photo of the day for Feb. 26, 2026
A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse glowed over Antarctica, witnessed by only a handful of researchers at Concordia Research Station.
A blazing 'ring of fire' appeared in the frozen skies above Antarctica during the annular solar eclipse on Feb. 17, 2026. This spectacle was witnessed by only a handful of people on Earth.
What is it?
An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly in front of the sun while it is positioned a bit farther away because of its slightly elliptical orbit around Earth. As a result, it does not completely cover the sun's disk as it would during a total solar eclipse. Instead, a thin ring of sunlight remains visible around the moon's silhouette, a glowing 'ring of fire'.
This particular eclipse was visible to very few people. The narrow path of annularity crossed only a small slice of Antarctica, placing the crew at the Concordia Research Station among the fortunate few able to witness the full effect from the icy plateau.
Peak annularity occurred at 7:47 p.m. local time (6:47 a.m. EST / 1247 GMT) and lasted just two minutes, though the border eclipse — including the partial phases — spanned roughly two hours.
Why is it amazing?
Concordia sits over 680 miles (1,100 kilometers) inland at an altitude of nearly 10,500 feet (3,200 meters), one of the most isolated research stations on the planet. In the summer, the sun barely dips below the horizon and in the winter, it disappears entirely for months as temperatures plunge to -112 degrees Fahrenheit (-80 degrees Celsius).
While spacecraft like Proba-2 got a glimpse of the eclipse from orbit, this ground-based view from Antarctica is among the rarest perspectives of all. A unique view, for the very few, at the bottom of the world.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
